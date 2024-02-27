The new Michael Jackson biopic has now cast the iconic Jackson 5.
THR reports that the new movie that's moonwalking into theaters next year just announced eight new cast members to play the parts of the younger and older Jacksons. This includes four brothers: Jermaine, Marlon, Tito, and Jackie. They made up the supergroup Jackson 5 with Michael.
Jayden Harville will play the young Jermaine, and the older version will be Jamal R. Henderson. Marlon's young version will be played by Jaylen Lyndon Hunter, and Tre Horton will play the older version. Also, young Tito is Judah Edwards, and Rhyan Hill is the later version. Finally, Nathaniel Logan McIntyre will be the younger Jackie, with Joseph David-Jones portraying the older singer.
Producer Graham King said, “The truly epic nature of this film required a total of ten actors with the talent to portray the Jackson 5 through the years. I'm thrilled to bring this extraordinary group of actors and performers to worldwide audiences in this film.”
Other stars of Michael
Meanwhile, the star of the new movie is Michael's nephew, Jaafar Jackson.
Colman Domingo plays the group's father, Joe Jackson. He recently opened up to ET about his excitement for the upcoming movie and Jaafar's performance.
“Watching Jaafar play his Uncle Michael has been an honor of a lifetime. Working with Nia Long, who plays my wife, Katherine, and Antoine Fuqua, a beautiful director, we're having a great time,” Domingo said. “Everything is about really honoring Michael's legacy and also dealing with some of the complicated nature of his life.”
Michael is set to be released on April 18, 2025.