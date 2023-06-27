NBA legend Michael Jordan and his wife Yvette Prieto enjoyed a delightful evening together in Nashville, marking a rare public outing for the couple. The occasion was to celebrate the start of NASCAR race weekend, and the pair radiated happiness as they arrived at Electric Jane, Yahoo reports.

The 60-year-old Jordan and 44-year-old Prieto appeared on the red carpet, exuding joy and affection. Throughout the night, Jordan enjoyed Cincoro's Extra Añejo as he engaged with guests, which included country singer Garth Brooks, as well as racers Bubba Wallace and Kurt Busch.

The love story between Jordan and Prieto began in 2008, and they tied the knot in 2013. The couple shares twin daughters, Victoria and Ysabel, who are now nine years old.

Beyond their personal life, Jordan's involvement in NASCAR is noteworthy. He co-owns 23XI, a racing team, alongside current driver Denny Hamlin. The team boasts talented drivers such as Wallace and Tyler Reddick.

Jordan's children from his previous marriage to Juanita Vanoy, Jeffrey, Marcus, and Jasmine, are actively involved in the basketball industry and their father's iconic Air Jordan line.

While Jordan's fame is undeniable, his children didn't always comprehend the extent of his legendary status. In a 2020 interview on Good Morning America, Jasmine recounted her realization of her father's widespread recognition. Discovering the admiration he received from peers and educators, she decided to Google him, and the vast information found astounded her.

As the NASCAR season gradually comes to a close, fans may anticipate more appearances by the couple. Michael Jordan and Yvette Prieto's rare and blissful date night in Nashville was a beautiful testament to their enduring love and shared enjoyment of life's special moments.