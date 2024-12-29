Michael Penix Jr. is starting his NFL career as an engaged man. The Atlanta Falcons rookie QB who had his first NFL game against the New York Giants at home winning, 34-7, announced that he is engaged to his girlfriend Olivia Carter.

The rookie shared the announcement on Instagram Saturday (Dec. 28) in a video where he got down on one knee and handed Carter dozens of red roses. Behind the couple, there was a large “Marry Me” sign decorated with more red roses and red candles in the athlete's backyard.

“I will love you forever,” Penix wrote in the post. “I can't wait to do life with you.”

Carter shared a carousel of images after the Christmas Eve engagement of the two by the firepit and her showing off her ring. “The sweetest love [red heart] Olivia and Michael 12.24.2024,” the soccer star captioned the photos.

Towards the end of the carousel, family, and friends joined in on the celebration as they posed next to the couple.

Carter previously played soccer at the University of Nevada. Penix was named the Falcons starter QB in Week 16, replacing Kirk Cousins.

With three regular-season games left, head coach Raheem Morris decided to have the rookie QB start as Cousins has been struggling as of late.

“We have been digging as much as we could dig in order to make things work,” Morris explained. “We wanted to play better at QB and we felt like we had a chance to play better.”

During Penix's first game as a starter, he made 18 out of 27 passes for 202 yards. The rookie only had one setback which was an interception but other than that Morris said he had a “flawless” start to his NFL career per the Associated Press.

Penix felt good after the game and says he's prepared to play the game he's played his whole life at this elite level.

“It's the game I've been playing since I was five years old,” Penix said. “Obviously it's different, it's at a higher level, but you know it's the same game. I've just got to go out there and execute. Once we hit the field, I was good.”

Penix will lead the Falcons against the Washington Commanders on Sunday Night Football later today.