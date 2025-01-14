The swimming world mourns the loss of Brian Campbell, a cherished member of Team USA’s Olympic staff. Campbell, 68, passed away from a heart attack, leaving a legacy of decades-long dedication to athletes. His influence extended beyond the pool deck, touching the lives of Olympic greats like Michael Phelps, who shared a heartfelt tribute after the news broke, per People.

“So many memories Brian…rip Buddy. Thoughts and prayers to your fam,” Phelps wrote on Instagram, reflecting on their two-decade friendship. “The stories of your son…the jokes…20 years of good times.” As a chiropractor and massage therapist, Campbell contributed significantly to Team USA’s success, offering his expertise during countless Olympic Games and World Championships.

Team USA also honored Campbell’s legacy, acknowledging his unwavering service to American swimming and expressing gratitude for his impact. The organization noted his presence on pool decks across the globe and extended their condolences to his loved ones.

A Legacy Beyond the Pool

Campbell’s career spanned various disciplines. At UCLA, where he worked for 13 years, he supported teams in swimming, diving, gymnastics, golf, tennis, and basketball. Known for his professionalism and warmth, he left a lasting impression on athletes and colleagues alike. Before joining UCLA, Campbell honed his skills at the Touch Therapy Institute and earned his Doctor of Chiropractic degree from Los Angeles College of Chiropractic.

Phelps wasn’t alone in honoring Campbell. Bob Bowman, his longtime coach, shared his own memories, highlighting shared experiences from Beijing to Indianapolis. “We will all miss your smile and positivity,” Bowman remarked. Olympic swimmers Ryan Murphy, Natalie Coughlin, and Breeja Larson joined in, with Larson posting an emotional video expressing gratitude for Campbell’s kindness and paternal presence.

Brian Campbell’s contributions to sports went far beyond his technical expertise. His compassion and dedication made him a beloved figure among the athletes he worked with. For Michael Phelps and many others, Campbell’s legacy will live on through the lives he touched and the memories he created.