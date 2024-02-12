What pick does your team hold in the 2024 NFL Draft?

The season has wrapped up and Lombardi trophy is headed back to the Kansas City Chiefs. San Francisco 49ers mastermind Kyle Shanahan and Andy Reid had an intense chess match in Super Bowl 58 that ended in a Patrick Mahomes touchdown pass to Mecole Hardman. Now, fans of the league will be starved of action until the fall. However, before any OTAs or training camps happen, the 2024 NFL Draft will commence. This will determine where prospects like Caleb Williams, Drake Maye, and Marvin Harrison Jr. will be headed.

With Super Bowl 58 out of the way, the 2024 NFL Draft order has been finalized, per Mark Schofield of SB Nation. The Chicago Bears are getting the first pick due to their transaction with the Carolina Panthers. This is likely where someone like Caleb Williams might be headed if they choose to develop him alongside Justin Fields. The Washington Commanders are then going second as they try to scour for a franchise quarterback that will get them back into playoff contention. Drake Maye could be a desirable option for them.

The top three is then rounded out by the New England Patriots who have a lot of needs. However, Rob Gronkowski has given his personal endorsement for Marvin Harrison Jr. He believes that the Ohio State wideout can give an immediate impact to Jerod Mayo's squad. The full 2024 NFL Draft order is as follows:

The 2024 NFL Draft Order

1. Chicago Bears

2. Washington Commanders

3. New England Patriots

4. Arizona Cardinals

5. Los Angeles Chargers

6. New York Giants

7. Tennessee Titans

8. Atlanta Falcons

9. Chicago Bears

10. New York Jets

11. Minnesota Vikings

12. Denver Broncos

13. Las Vegas Raiders

14. New Orleans Saints

15. Indianapolis Colts

16. Seattle Seahawks

17. Jacksonville Jaguars

18. Cincinnati Bengals

19. Los Angeles Rams

20. Pittsburgh Steelers

21. Miami Dolphins

22. Philadelphia Eagles

23. Houston Texans

24. Dallas Cowboys

25. Green Bay Packers

26. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

27. Arizona Cardinals

28. Buffalo Bills

29. Detroit Lions

30. Baltimore Ravens

31. San Francisco 49ers

32. Kansas City Chiefs

Obviously, the two teams who had won their conferences and reached Super Bowl 58 will pick last in the 2024 NFL Draft. Will there be diamonds in the rough in this class? Is someone from the later rounds going to impress the masses just like Brock Purdy? Are team needs going to be met? All of that will be answered in Detroit.