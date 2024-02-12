The season has wrapped up and Lombardi trophy is headed back to the Kansas City Chiefs. San Francisco 49ers mastermind Kyle Shanahan and Andy Reid had an intense chess match in Super Bowl 58 that ended in a Patrick Mahomes touchdown pass to Mecole Hardman. Now, fans of the league will be starved of action until the fall. However, before any OTAs or training camps happen, the 2024 NFL Draft will commence. This will determine where prospects like Caleb Williams, Drake Maye, and Marvin Harrison Jr. will be headed.
With Super Bowl 58 out of the way, the 2024 NFL Draft order has been finalized, per Mark Schofield of SB Nation. The Chicago Bears are getting the first pick due to their transaction with the Carolina Panthers. This is likely where someone like Caleb Williams might be headed if they choose to develop him alongside Justin Fields. The Washington Commanders are then going second as they try to scour for a franchise quarterback that will get them back into playoff contention. Drake Maye could be a desirable option for them.
The top three is then rounded out by the New England Patriots who have a lot of needs. However, Rob Gronkowski has given his personal endorsement for Marvin Harrison Jr. He believes that the Ohio State wideout can give an immediate impact to Jerod Mayo's squad. The full 2024 NFL Draft order is as follows:
The 2024 NFL Draft Order
1. Chicago Bears
2. Washington Commanders
3. New England Patriots
4. Arizona Cardinals
5. Los Angeles Chargers
6. New York Giants
7. Tennessee Titans
8. Atlanta Falcons
9. Chicago Bears
10. New York Jets
11. Minnesota Vikings
12. Denver Broncos
13. Las Vegas Raiders
14. New Orleans Saints
15. Indianapolis Colts
16. Seattle Seahawks
17. Jacksonville Jaguars
18. Cincinnati Bengals
19. Los Angeles Rams
20. Pittsburgh Steelers
21. Miami Dolphins
22. Philadelphia Eagles
23. Houston Texans
24. Dallas Cowboys
25. Green Bay Packers
26. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
27. Arizona Cardinals
28. Buffalo Bills
29. Detroit Lions
30. Baltimore Ravens
31. San Francisco 49ers
32. Kansas City Chiefs
Obviously, the two teams who had won their conferences and reached Super Bowl 58 will pick last in the 2024 NFL Draft. Will there be diamonds in the rough in this class? Is someone from the later rounds going to impress the masses just like Brock Purdy? Are team needs going to be met? All of that will be answered in Detroit.