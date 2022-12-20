By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

Michigan football running back Blake Corum told Adam Schefter that he still hasn’t made his final decision on the NFL Draft.

“I’m 50-50,” Corum said in response to whether he’s made a decision on declaring for the draft. “I have not made a decision. I am 50-50. It’s a hard decision… it’s a hard decision. I gotta think about what is best for Blake Corum.”

Blake Corum was a legitimate Heisman Trophy candidate prior to going down with an injury this season. Michigan football head coach Jim Harbaugh previously said that Corum deserved Heisman consideration.

“He’s definitely having an MVP season for us here at Michigan,” Harbaugh said. “It’d be hard to imagine that he wouldn’t be (in the running) to win the Heisman Trophy. Leading in touchdowns, leading in points scored. Consistently, really good every game.”

Unfortunately, Blake Corum’s injury took him out of both the Heisman race and the College Football Playoff for Michigan. Corum sent a message to Wolverines fans after receiving surgery.

“Thank you everyone for your thoughts and prayers, surgery was a success! I believe God does everything for a reason and this is just a obstacle I have to overcome along my journey.”

Blake Corum will need to make his NFL Draft decision soon. Harbaugh and the Wolverines would love to have him back for another season. With that being said, they will understand if he decides to enter the draft.

We will provide updates on Blake Corum and Michigan football as they are made available.