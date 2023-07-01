As the calendar turns to July and college football teams inch closer to fall camp and the start of the 2023 season, Michigan Wolverines star running back Blake Corum is feeling better and better. Just how good is Corum, who suffered a torn meniscus and sprained MCL in a game against Illinois last November, feeling?

The Michigan Wolverines running back, who recently hosted a youth football camp at Detroit Catholic Central High School, said that he's “feeling better than ever“, per Aaron McMann of Mlive.com.

“To be honest, I’m feeling better than ever. This is the strongest I’ve ever been. Now, it’s just the get-back.”

Corum added that “this is the strongest he's ever been.” When asked to put a number on it, the Michigan football running back said that he's not quite 100 percent, putting himself around 90 percent.

The Wolverines star enjoyed a banner year in 2022, rushing for 1,463 yards- third in the Big Ten and eighth in the nation- and 18 touchdowns en route to taking home Big Ten running back of the Year honors.

But Corum's season ended on a sour note, as the star halfback suffered an injury against Illinois, then aggravated the ailment in Michigan football's biggest game of the year against the rival Ohio State Buckeyes.

Corum then missed the Big Ten Championship game, as well as the Wolverines' College Football Playoff loss to TCU.

Such absences were part of the reason why Corum decided to forego the NFL Draft and return to Michigan for his year.

The next step for Corum will be getting back into football shape after taking six months off to rehab the injury.

No easy task. But Corum, stronger than ever, should be up to it.