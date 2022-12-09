By Steve Silverman · 2 min read

While these are among the greatest moments in recent Michigan Wolverines history, the transfer of quarterback Cade McNamara represents a controversial moment for the program and head coach Jim Harbaugh.

McNamara made his first public remarks since transferring to Iowa, and he was supported by former Bengals and Titans quarterback Jordan Palmer. McNamara was the Wolverines’ starting quarterback last year, but he was replaced J.J. McCarthy.

“It’s been crazy, man,” Palmer said. “Last year he led Michigan to a 12-win season, first one in decades. It’s pretty thankless as everything was about the other guy.”

Palmer also pointed out that McNamara led the Wolverines to a victory over Ohio State and the College Football Playoff, and the point being made was that McNamara was supplanted by McCarthy after a brilliant 2021 season. Palmer made the remarks on The Room podcast.

The Wolverines have reeled off a 13-0 record with McCarthy under center, and he also led them to a victory over Ohio State, a Big Ten title and a spot in the College Football Playoff. McCarthy was at his best in the win over the Buckeyes, throwing 3 TD passes and running for another score in the road triumph.

McNamara explained that Harbaugh’s decision to let McCarthy take the starting job caught him by surprise.

“I was well aware there was going to be competition, that’s just how coach Harbaugh has always stated it,” McNamara said. “Then the day after I get voted captain, coach Harbaugh tells the team that Michigan has two starting quarterbacks and we’re going to be splitting games.”

Cade McNamara started the opening game of the 2022 season for the Wolverines, but McCarthy started every game since. That led McNamara to pursue the transfer portal and move on to the Hawkeyes.