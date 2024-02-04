Will Joe Cullen be the next defensive coordinator of the Michigan Wolverines?

After winning their first National Championship since 1997, the Michigan Wolverines were in-tact and on top of the college football world for only a brief period of time. First, it was the expected departure of head coach Jim Harbaugh, who had long been rumored to make a return to the NFL after spending four successful seasons with the San Francisco from 2011 to 2014. Then it was announced that Wolverines defensive coordinator Jesse Minter would likely be following Harbaugh to the NFL, becoming the defensive coordinator of the Los Angeles Chargers in the process.

Offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore stayed behind in Ann Arbor, taking over for Harbaugh as the head coach of the defending National Champions. Moore quickly tabbed Kirk Campbell as his own replacement as the Wolverines offensive coordinator. But there's still an opening on the defensive side of the ball, and Michigan has their eye on someone in the NFL who like Harbaugh, Moore, and Minter, can call himself a champion.

“Chiefs defensive line coach Joe Cullen is considered a candidate for several defensive coordinator jobs,” according to sources of Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports. “His name is in the mix with the Seahawks and Commanders, as well as at the University of Michigan.”

With over 15 years of experience as a successful defensive line coach in the NFL, including the last two years with the defending Super Bowl champion (and current AFC champions) Kansas City Chiefs, Joe Cullen brings a stellar resume to the table for any job he interviews for. Interestingly, before his current stint with Kansas City, Cullen spent five years as the defensive line coach under Jim Harbaugh's brother, John Harbaugh, with the Baltimore Ravens.

Joe Cullen and the Chiefs are traveling to Las Vegas today for Super Bowl LVIII. Whether or not Cullen will wait until after the game to interview with Michigan, the Seahawks or Commanders remains to be seen.