Just when you think you've heard it all regarding the Connor Stalions sign-stealing saga, more bizarre information comes out on the Michigan football signal decoder. Netflix recently dropped a documentary on Stalions, and we got a glimpse of what he was willing to do to help the Michigan football team. Sleep in his car, rent out his house so he could pay for travel while he was a volunteer assistant, etc. But now we know that he was even willing to help Ohio State if it could help the Wolverines.

It's rare, but there are times that some Michigan football fans will be rooting for Ohio State because it helps the Wolverines. One of those instances came in 2021. Michigan needed Ohio State to beat Michigan State so that the Wolverines could qualify for the Big Ten title game with a win against the Buckeyes.

Michigan's lone 2021 regular season loss was to the Spartans, and Michigan State came into their November contest against Ohio State with one conference loss as they fell to Purdue. If the Buckeyes won that game, the winner of the Michigan-Ohio State game the following week would represent the Big Ten East in the conference title game. Connor Stalions wanted to make sure that it got done.

“2021 we lose to Michigan State,” Stalions said during a recent appearance on Bussin with the Boys. “Kenneth Walker had a great game, played fantastic, and we needed some help, right? [Michigan State] had to lose twice. …we would have beaten Ohio State, and then it would just been us and Ohio State, because then Michigan State would not have been in that three-way tie, and they lost to Purdue. And then I think it was the next week they played Ohio State, the week before we played Ohio State, and we so we needed Ohio State to win. So I gave Michigan State signals to a buddy of mine. I changed all the logos. I made it look like it came from a different school. I don't want to give Ohio State something from Michigan, right? They might not use it. Who knows? Right? I said we need ‘Ohio State to win, and I know they steal the crap out of defensive signals. So here you go.' So I made it. I gave it to a buddy who may have given it to a buddy who then gave it to Ohio State and says I got this from so and so. You know, name your school university and yeah. I'm sure they probably already had them, but it just confirmed everything. But yeah, then they won like 60 to nothing.”

Unfortunately for the Spartans, they could've known what play Ohio State was running every play and had 22 players on the field for every play and they still would've gotten smoked in that game. The Buckeyes were up 49-0 at halftime. They didn't need any extra assistance, but Connor Stalions tried to help nonetheless.

Michigan then beat Ohio State the following week, and the Wolverines went on to win the 2021 Big Ten championship game.