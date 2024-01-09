Donovan Edwards is lighting the Huskies up with prowess on the ground.

The Michigan football team started the College Football Playoff Championship with a bang. Michigan leads the Washington Huskies 14-3 early in the second quarter. Wolverines running back Donovan Edwards had an explosive start that nearly broke Derrick Henry's historical record.

The Wolverines come out swinging in the CFP finale

Donovan Edwards' early-game rushing touchdown is the second-longest TD run in College Football Playoff title game history, per Ari Wasserman. The only longer one was Derrick Henry's TD run during the 2016 national championship game.

Edwards started the game with an incredible 87 yards and two TDs on just two carries. His efforts on the ground are leaving the Washington football team desperate for answers.

Moreover, the Wolverines are playing stout defense on the Huskies' coveted offense. Michigan holds Washington to a simple field goal as the second quarter progresses. Plus, the Huskies totaled just over 100 yards on offense compared to the Wolverines' 235.

Huskies fans are waiting for Michael Penix Jr. to come alive and lead the offense to success. The senior QB has a “quiet” 80 passing yards with 10 minutes left in the second quarter. Still, he is outthrowing Michigan's JJ McCarthy, who has 55 yards.

Nevertheless, if Donovan Edwards continues his rushing spree, McCarthy will not have to do much work.

Both teams entered the matchup undefeated, but one will leave the game disappointed. The Washington football squad has the offense, but can their defense get stops on a relentless Wolverines squad? Michigan looks to continue its performance to close out the first half of this exciting CFP title game.