“He's a competitor,” McCarthy said. “Having a National Championship year and (a shot at winning) a Super Bowl, I could see him trying to get that. Finish his career off in the sunset.”

The same goes for Wolverines wide receiver Cornelius Johnson who said when it comes to Harbaugh, he can do anything. On the season, Johnson is the third leading receiver on the team as he has 44 catches for 579 yards and a touchdown.

“He could do anything,” Johnson said. “He could come back forever, he could probably just retire if he wanted to. Could be his last coaching game for all I know, or he can coach somewhere overseas or in another state.”

Harbaugh and the sign-stealing scandal

Harbaugh's last time coaching in the NFL was when he was the head coach for the San Francisco 49ers from 2011-2014 where he made a Super Bowl appearance. However, Harbaugh has also been under a lot of scrutiny this season due to the Michigan football's scandal dealing with sign-stealing.

The head coach was even suspended in August by the school for three games, and then the Big 10 conference would do another three-game suspension in November as a part of their investigation. For Michigan football's defensive tackle in Kris Jenkins, he said that the team has proved everybody wrong and will continue to it, despite the angst felt towards the program.

“For the most part, they just don't want to accept what's happening right now, pretty much, like how the season's been turning out for the most part,” Jenkins said. “That's what we feel like. Time and time again, we proved everybody wrong time and time again, game after game after game after game. So, like we've been saying, we don't know how many more excuses everybody got, but I guess we'll see.

Wolverines focused on proving doubters wrong

Jenkins would further say to The Action Network that while the talks of “cheating” will surround the program, his focus is on playing to his best ability and to keep winning. The senior tackle has 35 total tackles, 2.5 sacks, and one interceptions this season.

“When we hear everybody's like, ‘cheating this, cheating that,' we're like, OK. I don't know. Nothing else we can do besides just keep doing our job and keep winning. Prove everybody wrong.”

In terms of the head coach, he says he'll “gladly talk about the future next week” and hopes to have a potential “future” in football. Whatever happens regarding Harbaugh's future whether it is in college football or in the NFL, the focus will be Monday night as the Michigan football team faces the Huskies Monday night.