While there is always speculation surrounding Michigan football head coach Jim Harbaugh leaving the program to go to the NFL, the rumors haven't been as strong as they have before. Just Monday, it was reported by Bleacher Report's Jordan Schultz that not only Harbaugh wants to return as a NFL head coach, but professional teams such as the Las Vegas Raiders, Los Angeles Chargers, and Washington Commanders are interested.
#Raiders, #Chargers and #Commanders – potentially others as well – all interested in Jim Harbaugh, who I’m told plans to leave Michigan and return to the NFL. https://t.co/3dDCBINaoC
— Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) January 8, 2024
However, there are more imminent plans for Harbaugh as the No.1 Michigan football team is on the quest to win a national championship as they face the No. 2 Washington Huskies Monday night. The players on the Wolverines are aware of the talks that might be happening, even quarterback J.J. McCarthy is realistic and says while the head coach loves the university, he is going to make the best decision for himself according to Brett McMurphy of The Action Network.
“It's cherry pie, apple pie,” McCarthy said . “It's both great choices to make (between Michigan and the NFL). I feel like he's going to do whatever he can to make the best decision for him. He loves the school so much.”
Michigan football players call Harbaugh a competitor
McCarthy sees the motivation behind Harbaugh wanting to return to the NFL as having the chance to win a national title and a Super Bowl is legendary. The 20-year old signal-caller is in his junior season as he has thrown for 2,851 yards, 22 touchdowns, and four interceptions on the year.
“He's a competitor,” McCarthy said. “Having a National Championship year and (a shot at winning) a Super Bowl, I could see him trying to get that. Finish his career off in the sunset.”
The same goes for Wolverines wide receiver Cornelius Johnson who said when it comes to Harbaugh, he can do anything. On the season, Johnson is the third leading receiver on the team as he has 44 catches for 579 yards and a touchdown.
“He could do anything,” Johnson said. “He could come back forever, he could probably just retire if he wanted to. Could be his last coaching game for all I know, or he can coach somewhere overseas or in another state.”
Harbaugh and the sign-stealing scandal
Harbaugh's last time coaching in the NFL was when he was the head coach for the San Francisco 49ers from 2011-2014 where he made a Super Bowl appearance. However, Harbaugh has also been under a lot of scrutiny this season due to the Michigan football's scandal dealing with sign-stealing.
The head coach was even suspended in August by the school for three games, and then the Big 10 conference would do another three-game suspension in November as a part of their investigation. For Michigan football's defensive tackle in Kris Jenkins, he said that the team has proved everybody wrong and will continue to it, despite the angst felt towards the program.
“For the most part, they just don't want to accept what's happening right now, pretty much, like how the season's been turning out for the most part,” Jenkins said. “That's what we feel like. Time and time again, we proved everybody wrong time and time again, game after game after game after game. So, like we've been saying, we don't know how many more excuses everybody got, but I guess we'll see.
Wolverines focused on proving doubters wrong
Jenkins would further say to The Action Network that while the talks of “cheating” will surround the program, his focus is on playing to his best ability and to keep winning. The senior tackle has 35 total tackles, 2.5 sacks, and one interceptions this season.
“When we hear everybody's like, ‘cheating this, cheating that,' we're like, OK. I don't know. Nothing else we can do besides just keep doing our job and keep winning. Prove everybody wrong.”
In terms of the head coach, he says he'll “gladly talk about the future next week” and hopes to have a potential “future” in football. Whatever happens regarding Harbaugh's future whether it is in college football or in the NFL, the focus will be Monday night as the Michigan football team faces the Huskies Monday night.