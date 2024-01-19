The Seattle GM thinks that the Seahawks' coaching job is a good one.

The Seattle Seahawks may have missed the playoffs and moved on from head coach Pete Carroll, but GM John Schneider thinks there is still plenty to be excited about, according to John Boyle of Seahawks.com:

“I think it's a young, talented team that feels like they're right on the cusp,” Schneider said. “I think there's a lot of guys who have a ton of confidence in their abilities.”

The Seahawks GM also told Boyle about how they handled a disappointing end to the season:

“They're all highly disappointed in what just happened, and I think, to a man, they would all tell you—and I know this from the exit interviews that I had—that we still should be playing,” Schneider said. “Everyone was very disappointed. But I think it's a great core, I think we're a very attractive job because of that. There's young talent all over the place.”

Carroll had been the head coach of the Seahawks for 14 years before being let go. Earlier this week, Schneider talked about what he's looking for in his replacement:

“You definitely have to look at the history. You have to look at the different experiences those individuals have had. We've done a ton of study on that already. We've been looking at it for years,” said Schneider. “Special teams coaches at coach (John) Harbaugh… Obviously, he stands out with all the success they've had in Baltimore When you're the special teams coach you have a really good feel for and you're in the midst of who's going to inactive, active all throughout the week, and the planning on both sides of the ball with the offensive staff and the defensive staff and what both groups are looking for.”

After he was let go, Carroll made it clear that it wasn't his decision to part ways with the Seahawks, saying “I competed pretty hard to be the coach.”