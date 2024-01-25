Jim Harbaugh is leaving Michigan football, but he's leaving as a king.

After scaling the mountain that is the College Football Playoff, Jim Harbaugh left Michigan football wanting for nothing. That's why, despite the obvious disappointment that the university must feel watching Harbaugh leave to take over as coach of the Los Angeles Chargers, the tributes poured in as soon as news of the move became official.

Harbaugh, who played quarterback for the Wolverines from 1983-1986, was honored with a nearly two-minute tribute video that Michigan football posted on X (formerly Twitter.)

In it, some of Harbaugh's biggest moments as his alma mater's coach are shown, including leading his team to the CFP National Championship this season. The video is captioned, simply, “Thank you Coach Harbaugh and forever Go Blue!”

Michigan football also posted a message reflecting on Harbaugh's tenure as head coach. “So many memories. We're so thankful to have had Coach Harbaugh as the leader of our program for the past nine years, taking us to unprecedented heights and perfection!”

But it wasn't just the football team that showed love for the departing Harbaugh. The university's general athletics page also posted a message, labelling Harbaugh a “true Michigan Man. Thank you, Coach.”

Harbaugh cements legacy with Michigan football

Harbaugh's final season with Michigan football was not without controversy. He ended up serving two separate three-game suspensions. The first was self-imposed due to recruiting violations. The second was handed down by the Big Ten in connection with a sign-stealing controversy surrounding the program.

Despite the myriad distractions, Harbaugh and his staff managed to guide the Wolverines to a perfect 15-0 record, culminating in a win over Washington in the national title game.

Rumors of Harbaugh returning to the NFL have swirled for many offseasons now. Harbaugh indeed couldn't resist the challenge, but he also couldn't leave Michigan football without truly leaving his mark.

Mission accomplished.