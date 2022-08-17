The Michigan Wolverines will be kicking off their 2022 college football season in less than three weeks, but Michigan football head coach Jim Jim Harbaugh has yet to decide on which quarterback he’ll name as the starter. At the moment, the choice is between Cade McNamara and JJ McCarthy. While McNamara started for the Wolverines in 2021, McCarthy seems to have the ceiling that is not making the decision-making process an easy one for Harbaugh and Michigan football’s coaching staff.

Via Austin Meek of The Athletic:

Harbaugh is leaning into the possibility that Michigan’s QB competition won’t be settled by the opener. “It’s possible there’s a starter by the first game. It’s possible it plays into the season.”

In the 2021 college football season, McNamara led Michigan’s offense and passed for 2,576 yards and 15 touchdowns against six interceptions. He did not offer much on the ground, coming up with only 26 rushing yards with a touchdown on just 37 rushing attempts. McCarthy, on the other hand, only saw action in 11 games, going 34 of 49 overall and producing a mere output of 516 passing yards with five touchdowns and a couple of picks thrown. He did show more with his legs than McNamara, though, even in limited time, rushing for 124 yards and a pair of touchdowns on 25 carries.

Whoever ultimately wins the quarterback battle down in Ann Arbor can expect to play behind a sturdy offensive line and a talented group of weapons around on offense. Last season, the Wolverines were 14th in the nation with 35.8 points per game and 19th with 443.1 total yards per contest.

Jim Harbaugh and the Wolverines will play the Colorado State Rams at Michigan Stadium on Sep. 3, which could turn out as the game that will decide whether McNamara continues to be the starter or McCarthy will be the team’s new QB1.