Michigan football is preparing for their season opener on Saturday. Head coach Jim Harbaugh has dealt with plenty of uncertainty during the offseason, but he remains confident in quarterback JJ McCarthy. While speaking on the Inside Michigan Football radio show, Harbaugh shared his honest thoughts on McCarthy, via maizenbrew.com.

“He’s so terrific at so many things. It’s everything he wants to get better at,” Harbaugh said of McCarthy.

Harbaugh also reportedly praised McCarthy's leadership.

Michigan football: JJ McCarthy heading into 2023

JJ McCarthy has been receiving praise throughout the offseason. The Michigan football QB threw for 2,719 yards in 2022. He added 22 touchdowns while throwing only five interceptions. Additionally, McCarthy posted a 64.6 completion percentage.

The return of Blake Corum will also make life easier on Michigan's quarterbacks. Corum would have been a legitimate Heisman Trophy candidate a season ago if it wasn't for an injury. Still, opposing defenses will focus on containing him. When Corum finds his rhythm, he's nearly impressive to stop.

Michigan's season outlook

Overall, Michigan football projects to be one of the best teams in college football this season. After reaching the College Football Playoff a season ago, the Wolverines have their sights set on winning a national championship. The question is whether or not Michigan can stay afloat during Jim Harbaugh's three-game suspension.

Harbaugh is one of the most respected coaches in college football and he will certainly be missed. Still, the Wolverines will remain confident heading into the 2023 season.

Michigan football's season opener is scheduled for Saturday, September 2nd against East Carolina.