By Tim Capurso · 2 min read

Mazi Smith and the Michigan football defense know they’re in for a tough battle against the TCU offense in the Fiesta Bowl. The Horned Frogs, who boast Heisman Trophy finalist and quarterback Max Duggan, 1300-yard rusher Kendre Miller, and big-bodied wideout and potential first round NFL Draft pick Quentin Johnston, can beat teams in a variety of ways.

So much so, that Smith likened the TCU football offense to a monster with multiple heads. And what do the Wolverines plan to do against this many-headed monster? Cut off its heads, of course.

Smith detailed Michigan football’s violent plan during the team’s Fiesta Bowl media day, per Brett McMurphy of Action Network.

“We look at TCU’s offense as a monster w/a lot of heads. And our job is to cut them off.”

Mazi Smith made the Wolverines’ defensive plan very clear.

The Michigan football unit, which ranked third in total yards per game and fifth in points allowed per contest, will attempt to take away the key players, or heads, in the TCU offense.

First on the list will be Duggan, a dual threat who fired 30 touchdown passes and ran for another six on the ground.

Closely followed by Miller, a touchdown machine who plunged into the end zone 17 times on the ground this year.

Finally, Johnston, the 6-4, 193-pound contested catch artist, will be a headache for the Wolverines all Fiesta Bowl game long.

How well Mazi Smith and company can cut off these heads will determine who advances to the National Championship game.