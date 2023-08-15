The end of the last season was heartbreaking for Michigan football running back Blake Corum. He was having an incredible year and was firmly in the hunt win the Heisman trophy. However, he ended up going down with a knee injury against Illinois football, and after trying to come back the next week against Ohio State football, it was clear that his year was over. Corum had surgery on the knee and because of his injury, he decided to come back for another year with the Wolverines. Before the injury, no one considered the possibility of Corum coming back to Michigan. Now, he's ready for another season, and he's looking, and feeling, good.

“Blake Corum is phenomenal,” Offensive Coordinator Sherrone Moore said, according to an article from bluebyninety.com. “Blake has been phenomenal. This offseason, he just worked, worked and worked and worked, and now he’s at the point where it feels like he’s back. You know, yesterday, he made comments, and he feels like he’s got his groove back.”

That is great news for Michigan football fans. The Wolverines ground game was already one of the most dominant units in college football last year, and with numerous key pieces back and healthy this year, they're going to be scary.

“Just excited to watch him and (Donovan Edwards) and just watch them spread their wings and continue to do what they’ve been doing in training camp,” Moore said. “Because they’re both feeling really good, they’re feeling healthy. Obviously, we’re gonna make sure that they’re all the way through and ready to go, which I feel like they are now so we’re just gonna keep taking it day by day.”

Having Corum back is one thing, but the return of the Corum and Donovan Edwards duo with another off-season under their belt is going to be special. It's great to see Corum back and fully healthy, and let's hope things stay that way for the entire Michigan football season.