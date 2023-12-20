JJ McCarthy is feeling good ahead of Michigan football's date with Alabama in the Rose Bowl.

The Michigan football team is less than two weeks away from a massive showdown with Alabama football in the Rose Bowl College Football Playoff semifinal. If the Wolverines are going to win, they will need a big game from quarterback JJ McCarthy. In the final few weeks of the Michigan regular season/conference title game, McCarthy was banged up a little bit, and the Wolverines had to adjust their offensive strategy because of it. Leading up to the Rose Bowl, however, he will have a full month to get healthy.

Michigan football has had a little bit of break since winning their third straight Big Ten title, and it was a good opportunity for players like JJ McCarthy to get back to 100%. He is now feeling good, and he is ready for the Rose Bowl.

“(I feel) amazing,” McCarthy said, according to an article from Blue By Ninety. “I feel completely rejuvenated after that little week off, and I’m just ready to get back on the football field tomorrow. That’s just the whole vibe to the team right now — just trying to get out there and play ball and get better. … I’m completely fine now — 100 percent healthy. I’m ready to go out there — these are the games that you save your body for. So I’m excited to be all out for this one.”

This is obviously great news for Michigan. They didn't need anything holding this team get back as they get ready to play Alabama.

Last season, McCarthy got his first start in the College Football Playoff, and he had a very up and down game. McCarthy made numerous plays to get the Wolverines back into the game and he and the offense put up 45 points, but a big reason why they were playing from behind was due to two pick-sixes that McCarthy threw. Michigan lost that one to TCU, 50-45.

McCarthy made a lot of great plays in that game, but the interceptions were far too costly. He needs to come ready to make plays in the Rose Bowl, but those turnovers can't happen if Michigan wants to win the game.