Michigan football has received a NOA from the NCAA regarding past recruiting violations.

Jim Harbaugh ended up missing six games of this Michigan football season due to suspensions. He missed the first three games of the season because of recruiting violations in the past, and the Wolverines decided to give him a self-imposed suspension. He then missed the final three games of the Michigan regular season because of the ongoing sign-stealing investigation that is surrounding the Wolverines.

Michigan football suspended Jim Harbaugh for the first three games of the season in hopes of lightening the NCAA punishment when it eventually comes. The Wolverines did receive a notice of allegations on Wednesday is regards to those recruiting violations, and Harbaugh did commit a level 1 violation, according to an article from ESPN. That is the most severe type of violation.

The level 1 violation that Harbaugh is facing is due to not cooperating with or misleading NCAA investigators. Here is a statement that was issued over the summer in regards to Michigan's violations.

“The Michigan infractions case is related to impermissible on and off-campus recruiting during the COVID-19 dead period and impermissible coaching activities — not a cheeseburger,” NCAA vice president of hearing operations, Derrick Crawford, said in the statement. “It is not uncommon for the [committee on infractions] to seek clarification on key facts prior to accepting. The COI may also reject an NR [negotiated resolution] if it determines that the agreement is not in the best interests of the Association or the penalties are not reasonable. If the involved parties cannot resolve a case through the negotiated resolution process, it may proceed to a hearing, but the committee believes cooperation is the best avenue to quickly resolve issues.”

You may be wondering why he had to clarify that this isn't about a cheeseburger. The reason for this is because many people around the Michigan program believe that Harbaugh is being punished for buying a recruit a cheeseburger at an Ann Arbor restaurant, The Brown Jug. Crawford was making it clear that it was more than that.

Harbaugh and Michigan now have their NOA (Notice Of Allegations) for this incident, and the sign-stealing investigation is still going on. There will certainly be more punishments to come at the conclusion of that investigation as well. Rumors swirl every year about Harbaugh leaving Michigan for the NFL, but with everything going on around the program, this really could be the year that he leaves.

Michigan football will have at least one more game with Harbaugh as their coach. The Wolverines are the #1 team in the country, and they will take on #4 Alabama in the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Rose Bowl on New Year's Day. The winner will go to the national championship.