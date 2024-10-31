Michigan football earned a hard-fought, emotional Saturday win over Michigan State that ended in a fight. However, on Wednesday, the Wolverines and head coach Sherrone Moore lost a prized member of their 2025 recruiting class. Prized four-star quarterback Carter Smith announced he's decommitting from Michigan, per On3.com vice president Steve Wiltfong.

Smith stars for Bishop Verot High School in Fort Myers, Florida. Wiltfong and fellow On3.com recruiting insider Keegan Pope add that Clemson, Penn State, and Wisconsin are “schools of note” now for Smith.

The news is still a major surprise involving Smith and Michigan. The dual-threat quarterback previously told Michigan recruiting insider for On3.com E.J. Holland that he wasn't planning to leave the Wolverines.

“I’m locked in. I’m not going anywhere. There is not a better place on the planet,” Smith told Holland back on Oct. 24.

Smith reeled in 21 reported scholarship offers but chose Michigan back on Nov. 14, 2023. The QB committed during a time Jim Harbaugh was head coach.

His decision now leaves the defending national champs without a '25 quarterback commit. Smith's news also comes in the wake of Jack Tuttle announcing his retirement from Michigan and football this week.

But, the Wolverines are reportedly in play for another high-profile QB from the 2025 class.

Michigan reportedly targeting LSU commit

Five-star quarterback Bryce Underwood may have a lot to do with Smith's decision.

The Wolverines are doing more than trying to flip the LSU QB commit. Michigan has offered Underwood a “competitive NIL package” that's on par to what LSU presented according to On3.com.

Michigan even has received an additional arm from Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy. The Michigan alum is assisting the university on the NIL side. Portnoy has become vocal about helping his alma mater land elite prospects, with his NIL efforts assisting the Wolverines.

Michigan can land a prominent local prospect as well if Underwood pivots out of his LSU commitment. The 6-foot-3, 205-pounder stars for Belleville High — located only 24 minutes east of the university. Underwood is both the state of Michigan's top-ranked prospect and the nation's No. 1 overall QB by 247Sports.

Siphoning Underwood from LSU would instantly ease any concern Michigan fans have about finding a future elite QB for the '25 class. The Florida standout Smith just opened the door for Michigan to perhaps land Underwood. The local QB would even give Moore his first five-star commit among skill position players. Moore and the Wolverines' lone five-star verbal commit is offensive tackle Andrew Babalola from Overland Park, Kansas.

Michigan welcomes No. 1 Oregon on Saturday inside the “Big House.” With Tuttle no longer an option, Michigan will remain with Alex Orji and Davis Warren behind center. No official word yet on if Underwood will be one of the official recruiting visitors on hand.