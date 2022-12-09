By Steve Silverman · 2 min read

Michigan defensive tackle Mazi Smith has taken a plea bargain in his felony weapons case, pleading guilty to a misdemeanor firearms weapon charge.

Michigan DT Mazi Smith pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor gun charge, resulting in the dismissal of a felony charge stemming from his Oct. 7 arrest.https://t.co/e40xTjM0w9 — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) December 8, 2022

Smith could be fined up to $1,000 and sentenced to a year in jail, per Washtenaw County Judge Cedric Simpson during the Dec. 8 probable cause conference.

The defensive tackle remains active on the Michigan roster and he played in the Big Ten Championship Game against Purdue, and he is expected to be in the lineup when Michigan faces TCU in the College Football Playoff game December 31.

Smith was charged with carrying a concealed weapon without a valid concealed pistol license by a police officer during a traffic stop in early October. Sentencing in the case is scheduled for Dec. 29.

According to a police report, an Ann Arbor police officer saw an open gun case on the back floorboards of Smith’s 2022 Dodge Ram after stopping him for speeding in Ann Arbor. Smith had two magazines of 9mm ammunition in his pocket, the report stated, and an additional 30-round magazine in the driver’s side door.

Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel described Smith as a “tremendous young man,” and said the defensive tackle had been honest and cooperative regarding all aspects of the incident.

Mazi Smith is a 6-3, 326 defensive lineman who has played in all 13 games for the Wolverines this season. He has registered 45 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss and he also has .5 sack. He also played in all 14 games for Michigan last year, and he finished the 2021 season with 37 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss and 3 passes defensed.