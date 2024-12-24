The Michigan football team recently hired a veteran coach to the staff as Juan Castillo has joined the Wolverines as an offensive analyst. Castillo is coming over from UCLA as he was the offensive line coach for the Bruins this season. This is a big edition for head coach Sherrone Moore as Castillo is bringing in a lot of experience, and he has worked under numerous NFL head coaches in his career.

“Michigan football has added Juan Castillo as an offensive analyst,” Alejandro Zúñiga said in a post. “Castillo has 40+ years of coaching experience, most recently as UCLA's OL coach. He has worked under Jim Harbaugh, John Harbaugh, Sean McDermott and Andy Reid.”

Juan Castillo has been with a lot of teams before landing this gig with the Michigan football team. Castillo got his coaching career started all the way back in 1982 with Texas A&M University-Kingsville as a defensive line coach and linebackers coach.

In 1995, Castillo landed his first gig with an NFL team as he joined the Philadelphia Eagles as an offensive analyst. Castillo was coaching in the NFL until 2018, and he also spent time with the Baltimore Ravens and the Buffalo Bills. In 2019, he joined Michigan as an offensive analyst.

After a brief stint with the Wolverines, Juan Castillo went back to the NFL for a couple years as he spent time with the Chicago Bears and the Washington Commanders. He then coached at UCLA this season, and he is now back with the Michigan football team.

As you can see, Castillo has a ton of experience, and that is big for Sherrone Moore who will be in his second year as a head coach next season. Castillo is already familiar with Michigan, so this appears to be a good fit. This is a good hire for the Wolverines.