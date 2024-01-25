A potential target for Michigan football?

Owen Lansu, a Class of 2026 quarterback prospect, who would be a serious Michigan football target down the road made a big announcement on Wednesday, revealing that he just got his first offer from a Division I program. However, it's not from the Wolverines nor any team in the Big Ten.

Lansu, in a post on X, said that the Toledo Rockets have extended an offer to him.

“#AGTG After an incredible visit and conversations with @ToledoQBsand @stantonweber I am beyond humbly blessed to say that I have received my first Division I scholarship offer from@ToledoFB. 🙏 #ohio #rockytherocket.”

Owen Lansu a Michigan football future target?

Although he's yet to get an offer from Michigan football, Lansu is on record saying that the Wolverines are one of his dream destinations in college (h/t Youth1.com).

“Lansu lists his top college choices as: Notre Dame, Miami, Ohio State, Michigan, Clemson and Alabama.”

There is still plenty of time for Lansu to make a decision, but for now, Toledo football is the only school so far to show genuine interest in the Downers Grove North (Illinois) quarterback.

The Illinois Fighting Illini, Northwestern Wildcats, and Notre Dame Fighting Irish are also among the other schools that are said to be keeping tabs on Lansu, per Steve Wiltfong of 247 Sports.

For what it's worth, Lansu's private quarterbacks coach Greg Holcomb is also a mentor of JJ McCarthy, who quarterbacked Jim Harbaugh-led Michigan football squad to a win at the College Football Playoff National Championship Game over the Washington Huskies.