Michigan wide receiver Roman Wilson is questioning Ohio State's toughness following Michigan's win on Saturday.

Michigan football wide receiver Roman Wilson wasn't afraid to share his thoughts about the Ohio State Buckeyes following Michigan's win on Saturday over their heated rival. Wilson questioned Ohio State's toughness following the game. Michigan football won 30-24 over Ohio State, in a game where Wilson had a 22-yard touchdown catch.

“You want to put on the Louie V, the $1,000 outfit, like, you want to act hard, but when they're out there, they're not hard,” Wilson, said, per ESPN. “I see the film. You're not tough. I don't think I'm the toughest guy in the world, but I'm out there, I'm getting physical.

“I don't think they wanted it like how I wanted it.”

Michigan overcame a mountain of adversity to win the game and move on to the Big Ten Championship. The team lost offensive lineman Zak Zinter in the third quarter, who had to be carted off the field with a leg injury. Head coach Jim Harbaugh was serving a suspension and not allowed to coach the team. There's also the distraction that comes with an NCAA investigation, as the organization is probing allegations of sign-stealing in the Michigan program. The team parted ways this year with an analyst and their linebackers coach while the probe is ongoing.

In the end, the results on the field reflected Michigan's ability to look past all the other drama. The Wolverines finished the season 12-0, and Wilson helped tremendously along the way. The receiver finished the Ohio State game with 3 catches for 36 yards along with the touchdown. He had his best year as a Wolverine this season, with 40 catches on the year for 648 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Michigan next plays Iowa Saturday in the Big Ten Championship.