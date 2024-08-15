Sherrone Moore and the Michigan football team are still under investigation for their in-person sign stealing scheme that dominated college football headlines last season. The Wolverines could be receiving a punishment soon, and one person that could be in trouble is Moore. He apparently deleted 52 text messages with Connor Stalions, the head of the sign-stealing scheme, and that is an important part of the NCAA’s investigation.

Earlier this week, Sherrone Moore was asked about those deleted text messages, and based on his response, it doesn’t sound like he is too concerned about it.

“All I can say is I look forward to them being released,” Moore said, according to a post from Anthony Broome.

ESPN leaked a draft of the NCAA’s Notice Of Allegations (NOA) for Michigan football a couple of weeks ago, and that is where the information regarding the deleted text messages came from. The article noted that Moore could face a show-cause penalty because of it.

“The draft, which could be subject to change, states Moore could face a show-cause penalty and possibly a suspension for allegedly deleting a thread of 52 text messages with former Michigan staffer Connor Stalions in October 2023 on the same day that media reports revealed Stalions was leading an effort to capture the playcalling signals of future opponents,” The article read.

Michigan likely won’t face a serious punishment

There is a chance that Michigan football head coach Sherrone Moore gets suspended because of the investigation, but in terms of vacated wins or a postseason ban, it sounds like the Wolverines should be fine.

A lot of rival fans have been calling for Michigan’s Big Ten titles and their national championship to be vacated, but after the Wolverines cruised through the hardest part of their schedule without Connor Stalions, it showed that the sign-stealing probably didn’t do much. The NCAA president noted that it was clear that Michigan won it all fair and square, so it would be surprising to see anything vacated.