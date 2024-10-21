ANN ARBOR, MI – It's rivalry week in the state of Michigan as the Michigan football team will host Michigan State this weekend. The two teams will battle it out in Ann Arbor for the Paul Bunyan trophy, which currently resides inside Schembechler Hall. The Wolverines have won the last two matchups easily, but this Saturday's contest is expected to be a close one. Michigan head coach Sherrone Moore understands that this is a big game for numerous reasons.

When Michigan and Michigan State get together, it's always a big game. It's a rivalry and this one means a lot to the people in the mitten state. However, there is also some added pressure on Sherrone Moore because of how this season has gone for the Wolverines. They are 4-3, and a loss in this one would feel like rock bottom for the program just nine months after winning a national title.

“It's the next game, but it's a big game, it's the state championship,” Moore said to the media on Monday. “Our guys are very excited, obviously down about what happened, but excited to go compete against this team. They take a lot of pride in Paul Bunyan, keeping that trophy here. Our guys are excited about the game and so are the coaches.”

This is a must-win game for Sherrone Moore

There are already Michigan football fans ready to give up on Sherrone Moore after just seven games. This season has not gone to plan, and if Moore loses to Michigan State, a team was at rock bottom themselves last season, he is going to be in trouble.

“I think it's huge, it's a huge game,” Moore said. “We're playing Michigan State, it's a rivalry, it's the in-state rivalry and everything is on the line. We've got to keep Paul Bunyan here, and there's a lot of pride in that trophy, there's a lot of pride in this rivalry and we're gonna do everything we can to win.”

Michigan and Michigan State will kick off from the Big House in Ann Arbor at 7:30 ET on Saturday night, and the game will be airing on the Big Ten Network. The Wolverines are currently favored by five points. When the season started, Michigan was favored by 20+ in this one.