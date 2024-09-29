The transition from Jim Harbaugh to Sherrone Moore was always going to be tough for the Michigan football program. But Moore's first year, while still very much positive so far, has been an even greater struggle because of the team's quarterback woes.

While it appeared Alex Orji's run-first approach might work after a hard-fought win over USC last week, the junior quarterback threw more but not much in a near collapse vs. Minnesota yesterday. Orji went 10-for-18 and threw for 86 yards, a touchdown, and a momentum-changing interception that sparked a 21-3 run from the Gophers.

Now with two weeks of tape on Orji as the starter, many, including The Athletic's Austin Meek, are thinking Moore might need to make another change at quarterback.

“When Michigan switched from Davis Warren to Orji, Moore made it clear that he didn’t want to be flip-flopping quarterbacks for the rest of the season,” Meek wrote. “The hope was that Orji would take the job and run with it. Michigan is 2-0 since then, but the offense has been stagnant outside of [running back Kalel] Mullings, who had another productive game with 111 yards on 24 carries.

“It’s time for Michigan to think about getting another quarterback involved. Jack Tuttle wasn’t listed on the injury report this week, which presumably means he was available to play. If Tuttle’s healthy, rotating him with Orji could give Michigan other ways of prolonging drives when the running game isn’t working.”

Michigan still searching for solid starting quarterback

Although Jim Harbaugh similarly had issues finding a high-level quarterback for a good chunk of his tenure in Ann Arbor, he finally landed on JJ McCarthy in 2022. Over two years, McCarthy would start 28 games for the Wolverines and win 27, including all 15 en route to a national championship last season.

But McCarthy declared for the NFL Draft and was selected in the first round by the Minnesota Vikings, leaving Michigan — and more specifically new head coach Sherrone Moore after Harbaugh's departure for the Los Angeles Chargers — with another search for the next great Wolverines quarterback.

The search has produced inconclusive results so far this season. Davis Warren began the season as the starter, but after Warren threw 6 interceptions through the first three games, Moore decided to go to his backup QB: Alex Orji. But Orji's limitations as a passer are evident — in his two starts, Orji is 17-for-30 and thrown for 118 yards, 1 touchdown, and 1 interception.

It's not likely Michigan will be able to find a quarterback nearly as reliable as McCarthy this season and probably next, but if Michigan's defense and rushing attack can hold up, the Wolverines may still find themselves in the College Football Playoff at the end of this year.