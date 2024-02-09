The Wolverines get one of the most prominent defensive coordinators in the NFL.

The Michigan Wolverines are undergoing a major makeover. After Jim Harbaugh's departure for the Los Angeles Chargers, it was only a matter of time before the rest of his staff would leave. Already, Harbaugh has taken his defensive coordinator Jesse Minter with him to the Chargers. Now, Michigan football is scrambling to reassemble to prepare for their title defense.

Thankfully, Michigan football seems to have found a worthy replacement for their defensive coordinator. Wink Martindale, the former defensive coordinator for the New York Giants, will be replacing Minter as the Wolverines' defensive coordinator, per Adam Schefter. That's a pretty good pick, if we're being honest.

“Michigan is planning to hire former Giants defensive coordinator Wink Martindale as its defensive coordinator, per sources. Deal still is being finalized but it is not expected to be an issue. Martindale will replace Jesse Minter, who became the Chargers defensive coordinator.”

Martindale is one of the better defensive coordinators in the league. His coaching of the Giants defense in 2022 was a big reason for their surprise run to the NFC Divisional Round. Why is such a talented coordinator out of a job? Well, after what seems to be a power struggle with Giants coach Brian Daboll, the team fired one of Martindale's assistants. That set off Martindale, who resigned shortly after. The Michigan football team likely took a look into this as well.

Martindale will be making his return to the college football field with Michigan for the first time since the early 2000s. His last meaningful run in the college ranks was in 2003, when he was the defensive coordinator of Western Kentucky from 2000-2003. Since then, Martindale found consistent work in the NFL: a testament to his skills. We'll see how much can the former Baltimore Ravens DC help the Wolverines defend their championship.