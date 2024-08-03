The Michigan football defense was among the best in the country last season, and it is a big reason why they won the national championship. However, defensive coordinator Jesse Minter was one of many coaches to depart for the NFL in the offseason, so the Wolverines had to find a replacement. The new defensive coordinator for Michigan is Wink Martindale, and he is coming to Ann Arbor from the New York Giants, where he was also the DC.

Wink Martindale watched the Michigan football defense perform last year, and he saw how talented they were. He is fortunate to have some of the best players from that unit back this year. Because of that, the Wolverines are once again expected to have one of the best defenses in college football, and Martindale isn't shying away from that.

“I think that there's no doubt where the bar is set, and there's no doubt where I'll set the bar, and that's for us to be the best in the country,” Martindale said, according to an article from 247 Sports. “And I'm not going to hide from that. I'm not going to run from that, and neither are we as a defense.”

There is pressure on Wink Martindale

The Michigan football defense has been smothering in each of the past three seasons, and it has led to three straight Big Ten titles. Good news for Wink Martindale, he has something in common with the two DCs that led those defenses: He has also coached with the Baltimore Ravens. The Ravens-Michigan pipeline is alive and well despite Jim Harbaugh leaving, but because of these expectations, there is certainly some pressure on Martindale.

“I think that you're not worth a grain of salt if you don't feel pressure as a coach every year, no matter where you're at,” Martindale said. “Do you want to be better than that? Sure you do. But sometimes what you want is not always what you get. There's different opponents, different offense than what they've had, and everything fits just right when you end up being number one. I've been around some number one defenses, and everything just fits right that season.”

Like Martindale said, the pressure is a good thing. There is a reason for the pressure, and if it wasn't there, that wouldn't be a very good sign. This Michigan defense wants to have another special year, and it's Martindale's job to make that happen.