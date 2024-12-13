A Big Ten quarterback in the transfer portal is getting a lot of interest from other league schools. Michigan football and Wisconsin are interested in Maryland transfer Billy Edwards Jr., per 247 Sports. Edwards has a visit set up this coming weekend with Wisconsin.

The quarterback threw for 2,881 yards and 15 touchdowns this year. He helped lead the Terrapins but the squad finished with a disappointing 4-8 record.

Michigan football is trying to recapture the glory of the last few years with Jim Harbaugh. The Wolverines finished 7-5 in 2024 under first year coach Sherrone Moore. Michigan is also facing some NCAA infractions, due to the probe into alleged sign-stealing at the school. Moore faces possible penalties after the NCAA sent a notice of allegations to Ann Arbor.

Michigan did get a huge win over Ohio State to finish the season. The game was marred by an incident that occurred afterward when Michigan players tried to plant a flag at midfield. Law enforcement had to intervene when Ohio State and Michigan players started fighting.

The Wolverines are now headed to the ReliaQuest Bowl to play Alabama.

Sherrone Moore can propel the Wolverines into 2025 with a bowl win

While schools are looking to recruit and dip into the transfer portal, they also have to begin bowl preparations. Moore and Michigan football got a tough hand, as they drew Alabama in the ReliaQuest Bowl.

Alabama enters the game with a 9-3 record, and were one of the first teams left out of this year's College Football Playoff. Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe says he'll play in the bowl game, so that creates even more challenges for Michigan.

The Wolverines went 7-5 this year and lost in non conference to Texas. Michigan also dropped conference games to Washington, Illinois, Oregon and Indiana. Michigan did win two games to close the season, which has helped the Wolverines with their bowl placement. If Michigan football can defeat Alabama, it would propel the team into 2025 with a three-game winning streak.

Michigan and Alabama play in the bowl on December 31.