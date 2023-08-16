Not too long ago, the 2024 Michigan football recruiting class was ranked #1 in the entire country. The Wolverines were scorching hot on the recruiting trail, but things have slowed down quite a bit. Michigan recently lost a commitment from one four-star recruit as he flipped and is now planning to attend Miami football. The Wolverines received another brutal recruiting update on Wednesday that suggests there could be two other commits heading elsewhere.

Four-star twin brothers Jerod Smith and Jacob Smith are currently both committed to Michigan football, but that could be changing soon according to a prediction from On3. The twins are now expected to flip their commitment from Michigan to Kentucky football.

The twins are from Cheshire, Connecticut and currently attend Cheshire Academy. Jacob Smith is the #238 overall recruit in the 2024 class according to 247 Sports, the #19 EDGE recruit and the #5 player in the state of Connecticut. Jerod Smith is the #222 player in the 2024 class, the #22 DL and the #4 player in the state of Connecticut.

If this prediction is correct and these two do decide to head to Kentucky, that would be massive get for the Wildcats struggling class. Kentucky currently has the #44 recruiting class in the country, and adding two four-stars would give it a big jump.

Michigan's 2024 class has taken a fall to #6 ever since being the top class in the country. If they lose commitments from the Smith twins, the class would fall back to #9. It's going to be a good recruiting class no matter what for Michigan, but now it's looking like it could end up outside the top-10 when not too long ago, people thought it would surely be a top-five class when the cycle ended.