Michigan football has one of the best running back rooms in the country.

The Michigan football team is set to take on the Washington football team for the National Championship this coming Monday at 7:30 p.m. at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas. The matchups are exciting across the board, but few if any are more exciting than the matchup of running back rooms.

Michigan football is led by Blake Corum, who was the subject of four bold predictions in this week's lead-up to the game. A monstrous former Michigan offensive lineman and NFL Hall-of-Famer has released a bold NSFW take on the game.

Meanwhile, the Huskies are led by Dillon Johnson, the 6-foot, 218 pound Mississippi State Bulldogs transfer who had an injury scare in the Sugar bowl but should be back for Monday's title game.

With the game scheduled to kick off in less than a week, let's take a look at who has the edge in the running back room.

Michigan Football Running Back Room Strengths

Michigan is led by Heisman Trophy voting top ten finisher Blake Corum, who became Michigan's all-time leading TD scorer on the ground with his OT winner vs. the Alabama Crimson Tide in the Rose Bowl.

Corum is compact, tough, and adept a running through contact. He's low to the ground and tough to bring down at 5-foot-8, 213 pounds.

Much like former WWE star and Hollywood actor Dewayne ‘The Rock' Johnson's slogan, Corum is the “Hardest Worker in the Room.” He simply refuses to quit whether on the football field or in the weight room which is what makes him the best player in this game.

Backing up Corum is Donovan Edwards, a former five-star prospect from the Great Lakes State who is a deft runner and talented receiver out of the backfield.

Edwards gets involved on catching the ball down the field, flea flickers back to QB JJ McCarthy, and even on halfback passes as fans saw in the 2022 Big Ten Championship Game vs. Iowa. Edwards is one of the best backup running backs in the country if not the best.

He's also flanked by Kalel Mullings, who can sneak out of the backfield for pass-catching duties and is a strong downfield runner. Mullings is a short yardage specialist with great size and strength for the position. He fumbled on the goal line vs. TCU last season in the College Football Playoff but appears to have put that mistake behind him, making him a great backup option and specialist for Jim Harbaugh's team.

The Michigan running backs room must overcome its weakness of “too many chefs in the kitchen.” Michigan offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore must play the best player on each down. He can't be scared to keep Edwards and/or Mullings on the bench if it means more carries for Corum against the Huskies, if that's what is needed to win the game.

Washington Football Running Back Room Strengths

Huskies running back Dillon Johnson and his 7.5 yards per carry on the ground shows what an explosive player he has become for Head Coach Kalen DeBoer's team. Johnson's yards per carry average dwarfs Corum's (4.7), but Johnson's long on the season as a rusher is just 20 yards.

He has yet to run for over 40 yards in a single game during his college football career, while Corum has a long of 41 yards.

Needless to say, both lead backs are grinders at the running back position whose toughness and ability to get yards between the tackles are legendary.

Johnson is flanked by quality contributors Tybo Rogers and Will Nixon. Each back has nearly 200 yards on the season.

X-Factor in Michigan Football vs. Washington Football Running Backs Matchup

Donovan Edwards is the one true long distance running back threat in this game from what we've seen over the past few years.

He has been relatively quiet this season with 393 yards rushing and 249 yards receiving, but could be in line for a big game on Monday.

Michigan's defense has given up just 243 yards per game this season compared to 404 yards for Washington's defense.

We may not get a true barometer of which running backs room is better because of the strength of Michigan football's defense.

Finals Thoughts on Running Backs Matchup

Michigan appears to have the edge in the running back room.

Corum is nearly unstoppable in short and intermediate yardage aituations running behind, and getting lost behind, Michigan football's massive offensive line. Edwards is the best dual threat running back in Monday's game.

For Washington football to win this matchup, Johnson will need to have the game of his life, something that is possible but not likely considering the strength of the Wolverines' defense.