The second-ranked Michigan Wolverines (4-0, 1-0) travel to Memorial Stadium to take on the Nebraska Cornhuskers (2-2, 0-1). This game will continue our college football odds series as we hand out a Michigan-Nebraska prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Michigan has started off the season nicely. They do not have wins over any very good teams, but they have been playing good football, nonetheless. Michigan thrives with their defense. The Wolverines have not allowed more than seven points in a game all season, and they have only allowed 231 yards per game defensively. To go along with that, Michigan has nine sacks, four interceptions, and seven pass deflections. On offense, J.J. McCarthy has been excellent. He has a completion percentage of almost 80%, and he has passed for 915 yards. Blake Corum has eight rush touchdowns and 6.1 yards per carry.

Nebraska has been struggling, but they have won the past two games. Those games were against far inferior teams in Northern Illinois, and Louisiana Tech, but they are wins. They have used two different quarterbacks this season. Heinrich Haarberg has been the better of the two. He has passed for four touchdowns and 278 yards. He also has 272 rush yards with two touchdowns. Anthony Grant has 5.5 yards per rush this season, as well. Defensively, Nebraska has 14 sacks, 14 pass deflections, and three interceptions.

Here are the college football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Michigan-Nebraska Odds

Michigan: -17.5 (-105)

Nebraska: +17.5 (-115)

Over: 39.5 (-110)

Under: 39.5 (-110)

How to Watch Michigan vs. Nebraska

TV: Fox

Stream: Fox Sports App

Time: 3:30 PM ET/12:30 PM PT

Why Michigan Will Cover The Spread

Michigan's defense will be the reason they win this game, just as in every other game. Yes, the offense will put up some points, and they will have some dominating moments, but their defense is what steals the show. Michigan has started off slow against Rutgers, and Bowling Green this season. Their defense kept them in the game. It becomes very easy to win games when you do not allow more than a touchdown. Michigan should be able to hold Nebraska down in this game, as well. If they can hold the Cornhuskers to just a couple of touchdowns, say less than 20 points, the Wolverines will cover the spread.

Why Nebraska Will Cover The Spread

Nebraska is going to have a very tough time scoring in this game. Michigan's defense is one of the best in the nation, and they will most likely have no problem shutting down the Cornhusker offense. Nebraska's defense will have to play a massive role in this game. Nebraska has been relentless with their pass rush. Their defensive line is very good, and they are sneakily some of the best linemen in the Big 10. They will cause some trouble in the run game for Michigan, but the defensive line really needs to put pressure on McCarthy. If they can get to McCarthy, rush him into some bad throws, and maybe get a few sacks, then Nebraska will cover the spread.

Final Michigan-Nebraska Prediction & Pick

Michigan's defense will be able to shut down Nebraska. Furthermore, I do not think Nebraska will have too many answers for Michigan's offense. Corum, McCarthy, Roman Wilson, and Donovan Edwards will have good games. I will take Michigan to cover the spread.

Final Michigan-Nebraska Prediction & Pick: Michigan -17.5 (-105), Over 39.5 (-110)