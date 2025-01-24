ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

We're back once again with a betting prediction and pick for College Basketball Saturday as we head to the Big Ten for this upcoming rivalry game. The No. 8 Michigan State Spartans (16-2 , 7-0 Big Ten) will visit the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (10-9, 3-5 Big Ten) as both teams take center-stage from Madison Square Garden in New York City. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Michigan State-Rutgers prediction and pick.

The Michigan State Spartans most recently defeated No. 19 Illinois 80-78 in order to remain undefeated in the Big Ten. The Spartans haven't dropped a game since late-November 2024 and they ride an impressive 11-game winning streak heading into this showdown as the stern betting favorites.

The Rutger Scarlet Knights most recently fell to Penn State 80-72, snapping a modest two-game winning streak they held within conference play. The Spartans will be Rutgers' fourth ranked opponent this season as they're still looking for a signature win and the possible upset in front of an NYC crowd.

Here are the Michigan State-Rutgers College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Michigan State-Rutgers Odds

Michigan State: -5.5 (-115)

Moneyline: -245

Rutgers: +5.5 (-105)

Moneyline: +198

Over: 148.5 (-115)

Under: 148.5 (-105)

How to Watch Michigan State vs. Rutgers

Time: 1:30 p.m. ET/ 10:30 a.m. PT

TV: CBS, Paramount+, MSG Network

*Watch college basketball LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why Michigan State Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Michigan State Spartans were able to fend off a very tough ranked Illinois team at home and remain perfect in the Big Ten this season. They faced a deficit for much of the first half, but battled back early and throughout the second to win the game. Their defense proved to be the difference down the stretch as the Spartans forced five blocks and two steals. Michigan State also boasts one of the deepest rosters in the conference and could continuously rotate players in and out throughout the game, usually wearing opposing teams down.

Expand Tweet



While Jaden Akins is the only Spartan averaging double-digits with 13.9 PPG, they have seven other players averaging at least six points per game, adding up to the 38th-ranked offense in the country. Averaging 18.3 assists per game, the Spartans rank 12th in the nation when it comes the spreading the ball around and with two young guards in Jeremy Fears and Jase Richardson running this offense, the Spartans usually have a better chance to run teams out of the building while finding key buckets when they matter most.

Why Rutgers Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Scarlet Knights are seeing a rough early stretch in Big Ten play, losing four of their last six and being tasked with yet another ranked team in the Spartans. During their last game, they managed to keep pace with Penn State thanks to a late push from their offense, but their interior defense was an issue throughout the entire game. Freshman guard Ace Bailey managed to keep the game competitive with 30 points, many of which came during the closing minutes of the game. Look for him to have another big part in their success here as he's averaging 24.6 PPG over their last three games.

Expand Tweet



The guard tandem of 6-foot-10 Ace Bailey and 6-foot-6 Dylan Harper could become an issue for the opposing side if they're both able to remain aggressive in their attack to the rim. The Spartans have seen foul trouble in the past and Rutgers could certainly benefit from a game where they live at the line. They also average one less turnover (11) than MSU per contest, so the Scarlet Knights certainly have a chance at the upset in MSG.

Final Michigan State-Rutgers Prediction & Pick

Michigan State owns the last 10 meetings between these two teams with a 7-3 record, but Rutgers has managed the better record ATS at 6-4. The Scarlet Knights are an impressive 8-2 when playing at home this season, but they're just 7-12 ATS on the season. Michigan State is 3-0 on the road this season, but their only two losses of the year have come in neutral site games like this one.

Overall, with this game being at Madison Square Garden where Tom Izzo is 4-13 throughout his career, the Scarlet Knights could have a chance to win this meeting as they did the last time these two teams meet in New York City. Ace Bailey poses a unique problem to this defense and it'll be interesting to see if the Spartans can adjust on the defensive end. Let's roll with the Spartans to cover this tight spread on the road.

Final Michigan State-Rutgers Prediction & Pick: Michigan State -5.5 (-115)