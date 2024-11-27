ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's that week. The best rivalry in college football is almost here as Michigan and Ohio State will go to battle this weekend. The past three seasons have produced top-five matchups between these two bitter rivals, but this year is different. The Buckeyes reloaded after not achieving their goals last year, and the Wolverines lost everything from their national title winning squad. This is Ohio State's chance to end their losing streak in the rivalry. It is time to continue our college football odds series with a Michigan-Ohio State prediction and pick.

The Michigan football team has taken down Ohio State three years in a row now. The last time the Buckeyes got a win in this rivalry was in 2019. However, this Wolverines team is a lot different than past squads. Michigan has an entirely new coaching staff and they lost most of their production from last year. This is a very new team, and an inexperienced one. Going on the road and finding a win in Columbus will be incredibly difficult.

Ohio State has everything in their favor this season. Ryan Day has been criticized a lot for not beating Michigan, but he couldn't have been gifted a better opportunity to get that monkey off of his back this year. The Wolverines are in a down year, and the Buckeyes have Michigan coming down to Columbus. If Day can't get it done this year, it will be a major problem.

Michigan-Ohio State Last Game – Matchup History

The last time these two teams met was last year as these bitter rivals meet on Thanksgiving weekend every season. Both teams were 11-0 heading into The Game last year, and Michigan won a close one without their head coach, 30-24. It was an instant classic.

Overall Series: 61-52-6 Michigan

Here are the Michigan-Ohio State College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Michigan-Ohio State Odds

Michigan: +20.5 (-108)

Moneyline: +1160

Ohio State: -20.5 (-112)

Moneyline: -2800

Over: 43.5 (-105)

Under: 43.5 (-115)

How to Watch Michigan vs. Ohio State

Time: 12:00 ET/9:00 PT

TV: Fox

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Michigan Could Cover The Spread

Michigan can cover the spread in this game because they very well could have the advantage at the line of scrimmage while they are on defense. Ohio State has a beat up offensive line right now with two starters out, and the Wolverines have one of the best defensive lines in the country. Michigan will have a decent shot at slowing down the run and also getting pressure on Will Howard in the passing game. The defense has to have an incredible game if the Wolverines want a chance as it's hard to see the offense putting up more than 17 points max.

Why Ohio State Could Cover The Spread

Ohio State can cover the spread because they have everything in their favor. They are at home, and Michigan is nowhere near as good as they have been in past years. Plain and simple, the Buckeyes have the much better team this season, and they should be able to get this one done fairly easily in front of their home crowd.

Final Michigan-Ohio State Prediction & Pick

We're going to take Ohio State to cover the 20.5 in this one. Ohio State is banged up on the offensive line, but Michigan could be without their best defensive and offensive players. It's unlikely that Will Johnson plays, and there's a chance that Colston Loveland can't go either. The Wolverines aren't going to score a lot of points, so the Buckeyes won't need to do a ton to cover this spread. Also, Ohio State doesn't just want to win this game, they want to blow Michigan out. They are going to try to run up the score. We'll go with 31-10 for our final score prediction.

Final Michigan-Ohio State Prediction & Pick: Ohio State -20.5 (-112)