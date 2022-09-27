Mick Jagger is an English singer, songwriter, film producer, and actor. He is famously known for being the lead vocalist and one of the founding members of the rock band The Rolling Stones. He has been active in the music industry for more than six decades and he is considered to be one of the most famous and influential frontmen in the history of rock and roll. Aside from his incredible music career, Mick Jagger has also appeared in multiple films as an actor, as well as produced various films in his career. In this article, however, we will be talking about Mick Jagger’s net worth in 2022.

Net Worth $500 million Age 79 Salary $50 million per year (estimate) Sponsors N/A Profession Singer, Songwriter, Actor, Film Producer

Mick Jagger’s net worth in 2022 (estimate): $500 million

Mick Jagger’s net worth in 2022 is estimated to be $500 million. This is agreed upon by multiple reputable sources such as Celebrity Net Worth .

Let us now learn more about the upbringing of the historic rock and roll figure and how his journey led him to be one of the most well-known names in the music industry.

Michael Philip Jagger was born on July 26, 1943, in Dartford, England. He was from a middle-class family wherein his father, Basil Fanshawe “Joe” Jagger, was a former gymnast and physical education teacher who helped popularize the game of basketball in the United Kingdom. His mother, Eva Ensley Mary, was from Sydney, Australia, and was a hairdresser.

He met his bandmate and good friend, Keith Richards, in September 1950 when they became classmates at Wentworth Primary School in Dartford. However, Mick Jagger’s family moved to Wilmington, Kent, in 1954 and the two lost contact during those years.

In the mid-50s, Jagger formed a garage band with Dick Taylor and they mainly played material from Muddy Waters, Chuck Berry, and Little Richard. In 1961, he met Keith Richards in Dartford railway station and they re-established their connection and a musical partnership began shortly after.

The Rolling Stones started in the ‘60s and they played for no money during the interval of Alexis Korner’s gigs at a basement club near London’s Ealling Broadway tube station. Their first appearance was on July 12, 1962, under the name the Rollin’ Stones. They eventually changed their name to the Rolling Stones to make it more formal.

In June 1963, Mick Jagger and the Rolling Stones had a five-month residency at Eel Pie Island Hotel, which the BBC attributed with shaping the band’s career. Their first two UK No. 1 hits were cover versions of “It’s All Over Now” by Bobby Womack and “Little Red Rooster” by Willie Dixon.

Mick Jagger and Keith Richards eventually began writing their own songs, and their third No. 1 single in the UK was their own song titled “The Last Time”. They also wrote their first international hit titled “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction” which helped them establish their image as defiant troublemakers in contrast to the Beatles’ “lovable moptops.”

After releasing successful albums such as Out of Our Heads, Aftermath, and Between the Buttons, the Rolling Stones became a hot topic in various news outlets because of their recreational drug use. Mick Jagger was later arrested on drug charges and was sent to three months in prison. Eventually, his sentence was amended to a conditional discharge, but the band faced legal battles throughout the next decade.

In 1970, Mick Jagger bought the Stargrove manor house located in East Woodhay in Hampshire. There, the Rolling Stones and other bands recorded using the Rolling Stones Mobile Studio. The following year, he took over the control of their business affairs after they split with their second manager Allen Klein and Keith Richards’ heroin addiction — the rift between Jagger and Richards originated during this time.

The Rolling Stones ventured into disco and punk with the release of the album Some Girls, which was a success. By the 1980s, Mick Jagger started a solo career to establish an artistic identity for himself apart from the band.

He released his first solo album on February 19, 1985, titled She’s the Boss. The album did well and the single “Just Another Night” became a top ten hit. He then collaborated with the Jackson 5 during that time, sharing lead vocals with Michael Jackson on the song State of Shock.

In 1994, the Rolling Stones released the album Voodoo Lounge, and it won the Grammy Award for Best Rock Album at the 1995 Grammy Awards. It also reached No. 1 in the UK and No. 2 in the US. The Voodoo Lounge Tour lasted until the following year and grossed at around $320 million, making it the world’s highest-grossing tour of all time at the time.

According to Fortune, the Rolling Stones earned more than $1.5 billion in gross revenue from 1989 to 2001, earning more than the likes of U2, Bruce Springsteen, and Michael Jackson.

On May 20, 2011, Mick Jagger announced the formation of a supergroup called SuperHeavy which included Dave Stewart, Joss Stone, Damian Marley, and A.R. Rahman. The one-off supergroup released one album and two singles in 2011.

In 2019, the Rolling Stones were supposed to tour the US and Canada but had to be postponed after Mick Jagger needed to have a transcatheter aortic valve replacement. When Mick Jagger recovered, the No Filter Tour resumed.

Aside from his work in music, Mick Jagger also had an acting career where he appeared in movies such as Ned Kelly (1970), Performance (1970), Freejack (1992), and the Man from Elysian Fields (2001), among others.

He then founded two film production companies, Jagged Films in 1991 and Lip Service in 1995. Jagged Films released their first film titled Enigma in 2001 which starred Kate Winslet. In 2014, Mick Jagger co-produced the James Brown biopic Get on Up starring Chadwick Boseman.

Mick Jagger is also a big sports fan. He founded the Jagged Internetworks to cover cricket games, which he is a big fan of. He also follows the England national football team and regularly attends FIFA World Cup matches.

During the Queen’s 2002 Birthday Honors, Mick Jagger was honored with a knighthood. In 1989, he was inducted into the American Rock and Roll Hall of Fame along with the members of the Rolling Stones. In 2004, their band became the inaugural inductees into the UK Music Hall of Fame.

Mick Jagger has completely established himself as one of the most well-known and successful rock and roll artists in history. His work with the Rolling Stones, as well as his solo career, forever solidifies him as a great in the music industry.

With all of that being said, were you surprised about Mick Jagger’s net worth in 2022?