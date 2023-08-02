Cardi B caused a stir during a recent performance at Drais Beach Club when she reacted to a fan throwing an unknown liquid at her by throwing her microphone into the crowd. The incident, captured in a viral social media video, made headlines as her microphone hit several people in the audience, XXLmag reports.

Now, the microphone that became part of the memorable incident is being sold on eBay. The mic, a Shure Axient digital model owned by production company The Wave, is up for auction by seller g27racing. In a surprising move, the proceeds from the auction will reportedly go to a good cause.

Cardi B's microphone, which she threw into the crowd during a Las Vegas show, is up for auction for charity. The mic is still functional and listed on eBay. The proceeds will be split between the Wounded Warrior Project and Friendship Circle Las Vegas.#CardiB #Auction pic.twitter.com/qxkrOuuP1M — BoreCure (@CureBore) August 2, 2023

The eBay description for the mic reads, “Shure Axient digital Mic Cardi B threw at a person. Auctioned for charity.” As of now, the highest bid for the mic has reached an astounding $50,100, and the auction still has six days left to go.

Following the incident, a woman came forward claiming to have been struck by the microphone and filed a police report for alleged battery. The Las Vegas Police Department confirmed the report, stating that the victim reported being hit by an item thrown from the stage during the concert. However, no arrests or citations have been issued in connection with the incident.

Cardi B's actions at the performance garnered significant attention and sparked discussions among fans and the public. While some praised her for standing up against the fan's disruptive behavior, others expressed concerns about the safety of throwing a microphone into a crowd.

The auction of the microphone has added another layer of intrigue to the incident, with fans eagerly bidding to own a piece of the memorable moment.