Minnesota Timberwolves guard Mike Conley doesn’t tweet much, so it was notable when he took to Twitter Tuesday. Conley made it clear that he couldn’t believe Timberwolves forward Jaden McDaniels was left off both 2023 NBA All-Defensive Teams.

Conley played 24 regular-season games with McDaniels and Minnesota after being traded from the Utah Jazz to the Timberwolves in February.

No Jaden is wild — Mike Conley (@mconley11) May 9, 2023

McDaniels had a strong case to be on one of this year’s NBA All-Defensive Teams. During the 2022-2023 NBA season, the Timberwolves’ star was the only player in the entire league to total at least 75 blocks and 70 steals. McDaniels averaged 3.9 rebounds, 1.0 blocks and 0.9 steals in 79 games.

McDaniels had a 111.6 defensive rating for the season, ranking 12th among players who played at least 70 games and averaged at least 30 minutes per contest. The Timberwolves’ defensive rating was 1.9 points worse with McDaniels off the floor, compared to when he played.

Defensive Player of the Year Jaren Jackson Jr. received the most votes for the All-Defensive First Team. Jackson is joined by Milwaukee Bucks center Brook Lopez, Cleveland Cavaliers forward Evan Mobley, Bucks guard Jrue Holiday and Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso.

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green and Toronto Raptors forward O.G. Anunoby made the All-Defensive Second Team ahead of McDaniels. Memphis Grizzlies guard Dillon Brooks, Boston Celtics guard Derrick White and Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo were voted to the Second Team, as well.

Along with McDaniels, Los Angeles Lakers center Anthony Davis and Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo are viewed as the top All-Defensive snubs.