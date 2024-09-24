At 58 years old, Mike Tyson remains a formidable force in boxing, especially as he gears up for his upcoming sanctioned fight against YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul on November 15 in Arlington, Texas. During a lively appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Monday night, Tyson discussed his intense training regimen and shared intriguing insights into his mental state as he prepares for this highly publicized bout, per Outkick.

Kimmel attempted to gauge the seriousness of Tyson’s preparations, noting that many sportsbooks favor Paul to win, with Tyson sitting at +250 odds. “Well, I’m 60 years old. He’s 27. So, I don’t know,” Tyson acknowledged, but Kimmel quickly reminded him, “You are Mike Tyson, and he isn’t!” Tyson confidently stated, “Very badly,” when Kimmel asked if he would defeat Paul, emphasizing his belief in his capabilities despite the age difference. The boxing legend elaborated on his training routine, which spans six hours each day, starting at 11 a.m., and includes a massage to keep his body in peak condition.

Tyson’s candidness about his training was paired with a humorous admission regarding his marijuana use. Kimmel cheekily inquired whether Tyson would be high during the fight, to which Tyson responded, “That's a possibility!” The banter highlighted the light-hearted side of Tyson's preparations while also drawing attention to his unique approach to fitness and relaxation.

Tyson's Unconventional Choices and Challenges Ahead

Tyson's preparation for this fight is not without its challenges. Recently, he disclosed that he had been clean from marijuana for two weeks but has developed a fondness for psychedelic mushrooms. He candidly shared, “I smoked weed all my life,” and admitted that he had even consumed mushrooms before a previous podcast appearance. This revelation adds an interesting twist to his training narrative, as Tyson combines traditional boxing preparation with alternative wellness practices.

The fight against Paul has raised eyebrows due to the unprecedented age gap of 31 years, making it the largest in professional boxing history. Concerns about Tyson's health and age linger, particularly after a previous delay in the fight caused by an inflamed ulcer. Nonetheless, the former heavyweight champion remains determined to showcase his skills in front of a massive audience at AT&T Stadium, which can hold up to 90,000 fans.

Tyson's bold statements about finishing Paul and his unique training methods highlight a fighter who continues to defy the odds. As the fight date approaches, boxing enthusiasts eagerly await the spectacle of Mike Tyson in the ring, ready to blend his storied legacy with the new-age appeal of Jake Paul. With Tyson’s charisma and unpredictability, this match promises to be a thrilling event that blends nostalgia with contemporary pop culture.