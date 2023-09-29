Mike Vrabel is the head coach for the Tennessee Titans. Vrabel became head coach in 2018 and immediately impacted the team's defense. In 2019, he experienced his most success, upsetting his way to an AFC Championship Game with the Kansas City Chiefs but lost.

Vrabel's coaching career started at his alma mater, Ohio State University. After four years with the team, Vrabel got his start in the NFL with the Houston Texans and stayed there until accepting the Tennessee job. Vrabel met his wife during his playing career when he was starring with the Ohio State football team before he became a Hall of Fame NFL player. She later followed him on his journey in the NFL. Mike Vrabel's wife is, Jen Vrabel.

Who is Mike Vrabel's wife Jen Vrabel

Jen was a student at Ohio State with Mike. The pair met in a class and have been together ever since. Jen was a volleyball player during her school days. Jen was still in school when Mike was selected in the NFL Draft. She didn't miss any home games, traveling to Pittsburgh every Sunday.

The couple got engaged the following year and settled in Ohio. When Mike was traded to the Patriots, the couple relocated to Massachusetts. Jen was also working as a dental assistant until the birth of their children.

Jen has always given Mike's career the most attention, telling the Post Gazette, “I find myself only watching him, to see where he is, what he's doing, where he's going.”

Mike Vrabel, Jen Vrabel's family

Mike and Jen tied the knot in 1999. After relocating to Massachusetts, Jen gave birth to their sons Tyler and Carter.

Tyler Vrabel spent the 2022 and beginning of the 2023 season on the practice squad of the Atlanta Falcons. He finally appeared in his first game with the team in Week 3 of the 2023 season.

He played three seasons with the Boston College Eagles, appearing in 35 games with the team. Tyler started at right and left tackle for the Eagles and earned All-ACC honorable mention for three consecutive seasons. He also completed his degree at Boston College, earning a degree in communications.

Jen Vrabel's struggles with son's learning differences

I want to thank God and my Family for everything they have given me. Also I want to thank @CoachMcGuire26 for believing in me and giving me a shot to continue to do what I love most, with that being said I will be continuing my Academic and Athletic career at Tennessee Tech. pic.twitter.com/RsYhSKzM9Q — Carter Vrabel (@cv1and_only) May 21, 2023

Carter Vrabel was the younger son and it soon become apparent that he was struggling to keep up in school. Carter was eventually diagnosed with learning differences, which also caused him to act out at times, especially at home with Jen.

Mike and Jen took their sons with them to see a family counselor, who helped them work through issues that had developed as a result of Carter's struggles. Part of the issue was the family having to move to Tennessee when Mike became head coach of the Titans.

However, Carter was able to graduate from high school and then played baseball at Wabash Valley College. He eventually transferred to Volunteer State Community College but went closer to his dad for the 2023 season and attended Tennessee Tech. He played for the Jackson Rockabillys in the Prospect League in 2023, posting a .308 batting average in 23 games.

The Vrabel family has worked through problems to become a success in all walks of life. Despite busy times as a football coach, Mike and Jen were able to raise their children to be elite athletes and great individuals.

The love the family has for each other is evident in anything they have released to the public. They are a tight-knit group, which is a help to Mike's career.

This is all we know about Mike Vrabel's wife, Jen Vrabel.