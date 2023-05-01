Miley Cyrus’ mom, Tish Cyrus, is engaged once again — this time to actor Dominic Purcell of Prison Break fame.

On April 30, Tish took to Instagram to share photos of her and Purcell, showing off a ring with the caption, “A thousand times…. YES ❤️ @dominicpurcell.”

The engagement to Purcell comes a little over a year after her divorce from Billy Ray Cyrus — her husband of nearly 30 years. While Tish had a couple of children prior to that marriage, their first child was Miley Cyrus — one of the biggest superstars in the world. Despite Billy Ray starring in Hannah Montana as Robby Ray Stewart for the entirety of its run, Tish never appeared in the show (though she does have an uncredited cameo in the Hannah Montana & Miley Cyrus: Best of Both Worlds Concert film from Disney).

Miley Cyrus is an award-winning musical icon that began as an actor. She’s most known for her role as the titular character in Hannah Montana, but she gained mainstream success outside of the show and has since become a fixture in pop culture since the show ended in 2011.

Dominic Purcell is best known for his role as Lincoln Burrows in Prison Break from 2005-2009 and once again in 2017 for its revival, but the actor also had a recurring role in the CW’s Arrowverse with appearances in The Flash, Legnds on Tomorrow, Supergirl, Arrow, and Batwoman as Mick Rory/Heat Wave. Purcell won the Best Actor award at the 2007 AACTA (Australian Academy of Cinema and Television Arts Awards) Awards show.

On the film side, Purcell has appeared in the Mission: Impossible franchise, Blade: Trinity, and Assassin (2023) where he got to star alongside Bruce Willis in his final film role.