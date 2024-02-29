Fresh off of her Grammy wins, Miley Cyrus will team up with Pharrell Williams for “Doctor (Work It Out).” The new single has been teased by Cyrus on her social media pages.
“Doctor (Work It Out)”
The teases for the new single began when Cyrus posted a picture of the artwork. It features her staring into the camera with the song's title written in pink.
A 20-second clip of the song then followed. Cyrus is dancing as she sings the line, “I could be a doctor and I could be a nurse/I think I see the problem, it's only gonna get worse.”
She then asks where it hurts before claiming she can “work it out.” The video also reveals the single's release date, March 1.
Pharrell Williams will feature on the track. Cyrus either mentioned or tagged him in all three posts about “Doctor (Work It Out).”
Miley Cyrus launched her career to stardom thanks to her role on Hannah Montana on Disney Channel. She has since released eight studio albums and has embarked on six headlining tours.
Her latest studio album, Endless Summer Vacation, included the single “Flowers.” At the Grammys, the album was up for Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album, losing both to Taylor Swift's Midnights. “Flowers” did win Record of the Year and Best Pop Solo Performance, though.
It's unclear if “Doctor (Work It Out)” is the lead single to a new Cyrus album or a one-off. Either way, it should excite fans of the “Party in the U.S.A.” singer.