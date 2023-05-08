Millie Bobby Brown, the renowned actress best known for her role in the popular Netflix series “Stranger Things,” recently celebrated her fiancé’s birthday. Jake Bongiovi, the son of rockstar Jon Bon Jovi, turned 21 on May 7, 2023, and Brown commemorated the special occasion with a heartfelt tribute on Instagram, per PEOPLE.

Brown took to the social media platform on Sunday to share a series of sweet snapshots of the couple walking hand in hand in various locations around the world. The four photos all feature the pair from behind, holding hands while exploring Asia and strolling down city streets. In one image, Brown looks stunning in a pink gown as she holds Bongiovi’s hand at the premiere of her movie “Enola Holmes 2” last October.

The UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador captioned the post, “This sums us up. In bliss, exploring together. I am eternally holding your hand. happy birthday fiancé. I love you.” Her message was accompanied by an array of loving comments from fans and friends.

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi have been dating since 2021 and got engaged in April 2023. They have shared several adorable moments on social media since then, including attending red carpet events, spending time with family and friends, and exploring different parts of the world together. They even announced their engagement on the app: a video teasing Brown’s ring and a photo declaring their upcoming wedding.

The couple’s fans and followers are delighted to see their love continuing to blossom and look forward to seeing what the future holds for this talented and beautiful pair.