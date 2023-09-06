If covering pro athletes like a pro wasn't enough for Mina Kimes, now she's making a salary in line with the sports professionals she reports on as well. According to The New York Post, she has signed a contract with ESPN that will pay her more than $1.7 million per year.

Keeping Mina Kimes at ESPN was a top priority for the network, who were worried this summer about potentially losing her. That probably explains how she managed to score a lucrative contract despite ESPN's vow in June to tighten up their negotiations after their much publicized layoff of 20 on-air personalities.

Kimes will continue appearing as a featured member on NFL Live, as well as her other usual appearances across ESPN's platform of programming. Her fellow NFL analyst Marcus Spears signed a similarly lucrative four-year contract to remain with ESPN earlier this summer. While the number of years Kimes' contract covers to remain at the network is not yet disclosed, it's been documented that the company is trying to retain its important on-air personalities through 2026-27, when ABC (which is under the Disney banner along with ESPN) will broadcast the Super Bowl.

Separately, Kimes also has a deal for her podcast with Peyton Manning‘s Omaha Productions, which has its own partnership agreement with ESPN.

Dan Le Batard also announced on Wednesday that his company Meadowlark has signed Kimes to continue to appear weekly.

All in all, it's been a big year for Mina Kimes, who also announced earlier this summer that she's pregnant with her first child. Her new ESPN deal should provide plenty of diaper money!