Acclaimed sports journalist Mina Kimes announced her pregnancy during the ESPY Awards last night.

In a social media post, Kimes tweeted a photo of her posing on the ESPYs red carpet with the caption, “At the ESPYs, brought a date,” with her hand over her belly.

On Instagram, Kimes shared the same photo with a different caption, “Adding someone to the roster for the 2023 season,” with a wink emoji. She is married to Nick Sylvester, a music producer, and the co-founder of the label Godmode. This will be their first child.

Fellow ESPN staff member Sarah Spain quote tweeted Kimes' post with support. “Now that's how you do a baby announcement!” she said in a tweet. Former NFL Network host Kay Adams commented on Kimes' Instagram post with a red heart emoji. Former WWE host and now AEW on-screen talent also commented with her support, saying “So exciting!! Congrats!!” Lastly, Dan Orlovsky, former NFL quarterback and now ESPN on-screen talent, joked that her id will “be so good at talking trash.” He's probably not wrong.

Since graduating from Yale University, Kimes has made a name for herself contributing to the likes of Fortune, Bloomberg News, and ESPN. She even serves as a color commentator for the Los Angeles Rams preseason games.

Mina Kimes has been a mainstay at ESPN since joining their magazine staff in 2014. Then, in 2020, Kimes was announced as a member of their NFL Live program and also makes the rounds to other shows on the network including Around the Horn.