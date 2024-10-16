The Minnesota Vikings have been one of the most surprising teams in the NFL through six weeks. Minnesota is one of only two undefeated teams in the NFL heading into Week 7. However, they are not comfortable. Every team in the NFC North, including their opponent this week, is hot on their tales and only a game or so back.

The Vikings will face their toughest matchup yet against the Lions. Detroit is on fire after absolutely smoking Dallas, but they are without their best defender in Aidan Hutchinson. The winner of this game could take control of a very close NFC North race in the first half of the season.

Will Minnesota be able to handle their business at home against an Aidan Hutchinson-less Detroit squad? Or will the Lions hand the Vikings their first loss of the season?

Here are three bold Vikings predictions ahead of their important Week 7 matchup against the Lions.

Vikings QB Sam Darnold puts up monster stats but makes at least one critical error

Sam Darnold has put up some heroic performances throughout the first five games of the 2024 NFL season.

Darnold has Vikings fans completely forgetting about rookie J.J. McCarthy, who is on IR and will miss his entire rookie year.

Darnold is having a career season, putting up 1,111 passing yards and 11 touchdowns with only four interceptions through five games. This has him on pace for his best statistical season of his career by a wide margin.

The Lions secondary that Darnold faces in Week 7 is not the same unit that Minnesota is used to shredding over the past few seasons. However, that does not mean that Darnold can't have another impressive performance, especially if he has all day to throw in the pocket.

My prediction: Darnold keeps his hot streak alive, throwing for more than 300 passing yards against the Lions. However, he will make at least one critical error that results in a turnover. Surviving turnovers could be the X-factor that decides which team wins this game.

A non-RB leads the Vikings in rushing yards against stout Lions run defense

At this time, it is unknown whether Aaron Jones will be healthy enough to suit up in Week 7. The Vikings did trade for RB Cam Akers on Tuesday, but that should have little bearing on Jones' health.

Regardless, even if Jones is back in the lineup, the Vikings should struggle to run against a stout Lions run defense.

This is one area where the loss of Aidan Hutchinson is not felt as hard by Detroit. The Lions preach a mentality that you “have to earn the right” to rush the passer. Teams earn that right by stuffing the run, and the Lions have done it as good as anyone in the NFL.

Detroit ranks within the top five in multiple run defense metrics through six weeks, including rushing yards, yards per carry, and rushing first downs allowed.

The Vikings may need to get creative with their run game if they don't want to turn into a one-dimensional offense.

My prediction: whether it is by design or happenstance, the leading rusher for the Vikings will not be a running back. Frontrunners include QB Sam Darnold or a wide receiver.

Justin Jefferson has more scrimmage yards than any other player in this matchup

Justin Jefferson is simply the best.

Jefferson is the best wide receiver in the NFL and is an unstoppable playmaker every week. It does not matter that every team designs their game plan around erasing Jefferson, he still consistently comes up with big plays.

Jefferson has logged 26 receptions for 450 yards and four touchdowns through five games. Jefferson was so close on multiple would-be touchdown receptions in Week 5 while playing in London. This goes to show how his stats could easily be even better.

In fairness, one reason why the Vikings have had so much success in 2024 is because they've spread the ball around on offense. Justin Jefferson doesn't have to do it all because Jordan Addison, Jalen Nailor, Aaron Jones, and others have pulled their weight and taken advantage of the attention opposing defenses give Jefferson.

That said, I think we see a vintage Jefferson performance against the Lions.

My prediction: Justin Jefferson will be targeted early and often by the Vikings. So much so that Jefferson will lead all players in this game in scrimmage yards. Let's also say that he will score at least two touchdowns.