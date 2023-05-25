The runtime of Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One has been revealed, and while it’s not The Godfather Part II or The Irishman in terms of length, you still have to prepare to hold your bladders as it’s a franchise record.

IGN broke the news of the Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One runtime. The seventh installment clocks in at 2 hours and 36 minutes before the credits have been added. For reference, that’s nine minutes longer than the previous record held by Fallout.

We’ve come a long way from the first Mission: Impossible film which clocked in at 110 minutes. Since Ghost Protocol, the Mission: Impossible films have been steadily ranging in the 130-minute range — Ghost Protocol clocked in at 133 minutes, Rogue Nation was 131 minutes long, Fallout jumped up to 147 minutes, and now Dead Reckoning Part One will be 156 minutes before credits.

In the age of long runtimes, the Mission: Impossible franchise has always found a way to justify its increasing runtimes with each installment. Each film is action-packed and always entertaining — unlike some three-hour films like Beau is Afraid or even Fast X.

Dead Reckoning Part One once again pits Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise) and the team against a nuclear threat and is yet another globe-trotting adventure. To add extra resistance, Ethan and Co. face a new threat named Gabriel (Esai Morales). Hayley Atwell, Esai Morales, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, Vanessa Kirby, Henry Czerny, and Pom Klementieff star in the film.

Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One will be released on July 12, 2023