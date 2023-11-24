After four years with the Mississippi State football program, prolific passer Will Rogers is likely heading to the NCAA transfer portal

Earlier this week the Mississippi State football program announced that they would be moving on from first-year head coach Zach Arnett. Arnett had been the Bulldogs defensive coordinator for three seasons until he was unexpectedly thrust into the head coach role after the tragic passing of Mike Leach. Arnett's 4-6 record was not good enough to inspire the confidence that he was the long-term answer in Starkville.

Speaking of “long-term answer in Starkville,” quarterback Will Rogers has been the starter for Mississippi State since he arrived as a freshman in 2020. In that time, Rogers has accumulated a 23-20 record, leading the Bulldogs to a 2-1 record in bowl games. But now, with a year of eligibility left and a new coaching staff coming in, Rogers is expected to enter the transfer portal, per a tweet from Matt Zenitz of 247 Sports.

Will Rogers will leave Mississippi State as one of the most prolific passers in the long history of the SEC, which makes his transfer decision all the more intriguing. If Rogers stays in the SEC (and early indications point to Kentucky as a potential landing spot, per Matt Jones of ESPN Radio), he has a chance of ending up the SEC's all-time leader in passing yards and passing touchdowns.

As things stand right now, Rogers' 12,315 passing yards are 2nd-most in SEC history and only 852 yards shy of surpassing Aaron Murray for most in the conference's history. Murray also sits atop the all-time touchdown list, but Rogers is only 28 shy of surpassing Murray on that list too.

With the transfer portal set to open in just over a week, Rogers' decision will be one of many worth keeping an eye on.