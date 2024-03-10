Missouri football gets an experienced transfer quarterback in Drew Pyne. Pyne reveals why he chose the school.
New Missouri football quarterback Drew Pyne is revealing his reasons for choosing the Tigers as his new home. Pyne picked Missouri as his new school after playing at Arizona State and getting a college degree from Notre Dame.
“From the beginning, Missouri stood out,” Pyne said, per ESPN. “The program has great momentum as one of the best in the SEC and to be one of the best in the country. Being on campus and talking to the coaches, I understand why they had such a great season last year.”
The news was music to Missouri football's ears. The Tigers are coming off an impressive 2023 season, that saw the program defeat Ohio State in the Cotton Bowl. The team finished the campaign at 11-2. Following the season, Missouri extended the contract of football coach Eliah Drinkwitz.
“I believe strongly that they are going to be a big-time player in college football. I'm hoping to contribute to that however I can,” Pyne added.
Missouri football gets an experienced quarterback in Pyne, who will likely compete for the starting job in Columbia next season. The gunslinger played football at Notre Dame and Arizona State, going up against tough Pac-12 and ACC defenses. In his career, Pyne has thrown for 2,530 yards, almost entirely during the 2022 season. He also has 26 career passing touchdowns, to go with nine interceptions as a college quarterback.
Missouri football is building its offense for next season with some powerful prospects, including adding one
of the best offensive linemen in the transfer portal in Cayden Green. The program opens its 2024 season against Murray State on August 31. The team also has non conference games against Buffalo and Boston College, before opening SEC play against Vanderbilt on September 21.
About the Author
Ben Adducchio is a journalist and writer with more than a decade of experience in news. Ben is a passionate sports fan who loves college football, basketball, and the New York Yankees.